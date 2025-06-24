Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (the "Company" or "F4") is pleased to provide information about the first phase of its upcoming 2025 exploration programs, for which planning is underway, to be conducted in the near future on three of its 17 mineral exploration properties located in the western Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

F4's initial focus on the southwestern Athabasca Basin is driven by the string of recent discoveries in the area including F3 Uranium's JR Zone and the PW Area radioactivity, Nexgen Energy's PCE occurrence, and Paladin Energy's Saloon area. These highlight the potential for additional uranium discoveries in the region which is already home to two major uranium deposits; Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen's Arrow. F4's summer exploration work will begin on the Todd Lake and Wales Lake Projects, both along trend of multiple conductive corridors including the Patterson Lake, Saloon and Dickson Trends. Exploration permits are in hand for all the work planned.

On June 19, 2025, F4 announced the closure of a non-brokered private placement, raising $1.4 million through the issuance of 14,000,000 flow-through shares, with all proceeds allocated to fund the 2025 summer exploration programs.

Todd Lake Property:

Todd Lake is located within the Clearwater Domain, an underexplored geological unit where F3 Uranium just recently made a new discovery, less than 10 km north of Todd Lake (see F3 Uranium News Release, April 15, 2025). Todd Lake has no historic ground geophysics or drilling completed. Map 1 below shows the location of Todd Lake in relation to the new F3 "PW" discovery and to the Paladin's Triple R and NexGen's Arrow uranium deposits. These major deposits are located within the Patterson Lake Corridor, which strikes southwest towards Todd Lake. Planning of the summer exploration work on Todd Lake is in progress and will consist of ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys to define drill targets.

Wales Lake Project:

Consisting of the Wales Lake East and West Properties, it is located approximately 20 km southwest of Paladin's Triple R uranium deposit. At Wales Lake East, airborne and ground geophysics completed previously defined numerous areas of enhanced conductivity and conductors, and 2 drill holes were completed - both of which intersected graphitic conductors. Airborne geophysics is planned for project wide coverage. Approximately five drill holes will follow, testing high priority conductivity targets and following up 2019 drill results.

Map 1 - Overview Map of F4's Western Athabasca Project Portfolio

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/256580_f318138204faaafc_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, lead by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

