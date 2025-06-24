Miami International Holdings Announces $40 Million Investment from Warburg Pincus to Support Global Expansion

The investment follows a $100 million investment led by Warburg Pincus' Capital Solutions team in August 2024

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced it has obtained $40 million in incremental funding from Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor.

The proceeds were used to finance a portion of MIH's acquisition of The International Stock Exchange (TISE), a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. The investment provides significant support for MIH's global expansion as it executes on its strategy of building a diversified revenue stream across multiple geographies.

"The expansion of our relationship with Warburg Pincus through the new investment is an important validation of our international growth strategy," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH. "The acquisition of TISE allows us to further expand our global footprint and provides additional opportunities to leverage our relationships with existing U.S. members and accelerate our international growth."

In August 2024, Warburg Pincus' Capital Solutions team provided a $100 million growth investment earmarked to support a number of MIH initiatives including the launch of the MIAX Sapphire options exchange, the buildout of a physical trading floor in Miami, the development of the new MIAX Futures Onyx trading platform and the growth and expansion of MIH's agricultural and financial futures businesses on MIAX Futures and MIAXdx.

"We are pleased to bolster MIH's international expansion with this additional investment and it is a clear indication of our support for MIH and its growth initiatives," said Lee Becker, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus. "The acquisition of TISE is a key component of MIH's global platform that enhances future growth opportunities."

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to MIH in connection with the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as financing counsel to Warburg Pincus. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as counsel to MIH. Reed Smith LLP served as English legal advisor to MIH and Mourant Ozannes (Guernsey) LLP served as Guernsey legal advisor to MIH on the acquisition of TISE. Gallagher, Briody & Butler serves as corporate counsel to MIH.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to public and private companies. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL. TISE offices are located in Guernsey, Dublin, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London.

To learn more about MIAX, visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures, visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx, visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading, visit www.dormantrading.com.

To learn more about BSX, visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about TISE, visit www.tisegroup.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-announces-40-million-investment-from-warburg-pincus-to-support-global-expansion-302489030.html