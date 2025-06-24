The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

The Diverse Income Trust PLC

24th June 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 23rd June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

23rd June 2025 107.06p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.12p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

24th June 2025