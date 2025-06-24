Anzeige
24.06.2025 13:18 Uhr
Eskay Mining Corp.: Eskay Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) wishes to announce that an aggregate of 5,200,000 options to purchase common shares of Eskay at $0.385 per share for five years have been granted to five directors and three consultants of Eskay. The grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Eskay Mining Corp:
Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

T: 416 907 4020

President & Chief Executive Officer

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eskay-mining-announces-grant-of-stock-options-1042270

