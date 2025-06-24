The Global Advisory Board brings together renowned business leaders to advise, guide and champion Endava's leadership position within the technology industry

Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, today announces the formation of its global advisory board.

Following 18 months of embedding AI across its own operations and collaborating with strategic partners and clients to drive AI-powered business outcomes, Endava has formed a prestigious group of advisors and ambassadors to help Endava in aiding the world's leading companies harness the power of AI to achieve transformative results.

Their remit includes advising Endava's leadership on growth strategies in technology-related sectors; offering insights and perspectives on wider industry trends and market opportunities; and supporting Endava and its clients in navigating global challenges and opportunities in technology transformation.

The advisory group has been carefully selected to cover key industries, use cases and themes that are transforming the way the world works. Chaired by Alastair Lukies CBE and with Dame Alison Rose as Co-Chair, it will support Endava's executive leadership and industry stakeholders to provide cutting edge technology services.

The Global Advisory Board's members bring a plethora of experience across industries and regions, reflecting the breadth of the technology industry today. In addition to Lukies and Rose, members include Lord Christopher Holmes of Richmond MBE, member of the House of Lords; Dr Orlando Machado, former Chief Data Officer at the LEGO Group; Adam Banks, former CIO at Maersk; Simon Jones, international relations expert and celebrated author; Stephen C. Daffron, Co-Founder of Motive Partners; Garry Lyons, Founder and CEO of Shipyard Technology Ventures; John W. Thompson, Venture Partner at Lightspeed; Sandi Thompson, immigration attorney and former IBM executive; Sam Balaji, Tech Investor and former Global CEO of Deloitte Consulting and David Yates, former President at Mastercard.

"The expertise, connectivity and insights of the Global Advisory Board will be invaluable to our team, helping us better serve our clients as they navigate a rapidly evolving technology environment," said John Cotterell, CEO of Endava. "For over 20 years, Endava has been at the forefront of technology-driven business transformation. Now, we are advising and assisting clients across the globe on their journeys to become AI-native."

Alastair Lukies CBE, Chair of the Global Advisory Board adds, "This is an especially dynamic and pivotal time for technology-driven transformation. Endava is committed to guiding clients through this landscape with expertise and clarity, and so the Global Advisory Board is committed to supporting Endava in navigating this new frontier and shaping the future of technology and business."

About Endava:

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of March 31 2025, 11,365 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

