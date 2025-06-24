

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) announced a comprehensive restructuring of its previous $15 million equity financing announced on March 4, 2025. This strategic restructuring eliminates potential dilution of up to 1.5 billion shares of common stock. The restructuring cancels warrants associated with the equity financing, which could have resulted in the issuance of up to 1.51 billion shares of common stock, leaving approximately 36 million shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of amended Series B Warrants at an alternative cashless exercise ratio of 1:1. The restructuring will lead to the cancellation of approximately 25 million shares of common stock, further reducing stockholder dilution.



Plus Therapeutics has also filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw the resale registration statement related to the March 2025 Equity Financing.



