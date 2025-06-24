Anzeige
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
WKN: A40WE5 | ISIN: SE0023440557
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 08:09
0,070 Euro
-26,32 % -0,025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2025 11:15 Uhr
Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: CFO Elin Lovén to leave her position at Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel announces today that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Elin Lovén, has informed the Company of her decision to leave her position to pursue a new opportunity. Elin Lovén has served as CFO since 2022 and plans to remain in her role through the end of December 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

The recruitment process to identify her successor will begin immediately.

"We would like to thank Elin for her contributions during her time with Svenska Aerogel. She has been a regarded colleague and leader, and we wish her every success in her future endeavours," says Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

Gävle, June 24, 2025


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
