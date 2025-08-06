Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A40WE5 | ISIN: SE0023440557
Frankfurt
06.08.25 | 09:10
0,137 Euro
+8,73 % +0,011
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.08.2025 17:00 Uhr
Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) has nominated Henrik Andersson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 1, 2025. He has extensive experience in the field, including serving as Group and Business Controller at international industrial companies.

"I'm excited to join Svenska Aerogel and look forward to working closely with the team. Maintaining our strong team spirit is important to me, as it creates the foundation to support both our current and future customers. I'm confident that together we can achieve long-term success and contribute to a more sustainable world through the company's innovative products", says Henrik Andersson.

Henrik holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration and has extensive experience in the field. He has served as Group and Business Controller at companies such as IPCO Sweden AB and Sandvik Coromant.

"We are very pleased that Henrik has chosen to join us. His background in the manufacturing industry, combined with his solid experience in driving continuous improvements across both finance and operations, will be a great asset to the company", says Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel.

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

Gävle, August 6, 2025


