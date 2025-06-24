

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Benlysta autoinjector for individuals aged five years and older with active lupus nephritis (LN) who are receiving standard therapy.



'With this approval, GSK is expanding choices for Benlysta treatment, offering pediatric lupus nephritis patients and caregivers a first-of-its-kind subcutaneous option that can be administered at home,' the company said in a statement.



The autoinjector was approved for pediatric patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in 2024.



