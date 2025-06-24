Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Besqab AB (publ), company registration number 556699-1088, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Besqab AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its Ordinary shares and Preference shares of class B on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the Ordinary shares and Preference shares of class B are met, first day of trading is expected to 30 June 2025.
As per today's date the company has a total of 115,246,457 shares of which 103,570,025 Ordinary shares and 11,676,432 Preference shares of class B.
Shares
|Short name:
|BESQAB
|ISIN code:
|SE0010547786
|Order book ID:
|228202
|Maximum number of Ordinary shares to be listed:
|103,570,025
|Clearing:
|CCP Cleared
|Segment:
|Mid Cap Stockholm SEK
|Market segment:
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC:
|XSTO
|Short name:
|BESQAB PREF B
|ISIN code:
|SE0015195706
|Order book ID:
|212917
|Maximum number of Preference shares of Class B to be listed:
|11,676,432
|Clearing:
|CCP Cleared
|Segment:
|Mid Cap Stockholm SEK
|Market segment:
|STO Equities CCP / 182
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC:
|XSTO
ICB Classification
|Industry code:
|35 Real Estate
|Supersector code:
|3510 Real Estate
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
