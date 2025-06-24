Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Besqab AB (publ), company registration number 556699-1088, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Besqab AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its Ordinary shares and Preference shares of class B on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the Ordinary shares and Preference shares of class B are met, first day of trading is expected to 30 June 2025.



As per today's date the company has a total of 115,246,457 shares of which 103,570,025 Ordinary shares and 11,676,432 Preference shares of class B.

Shares

Short name: BESQAB ISIN code: SE0010547786 Order book ID: 228202 Maximum number of Ordinary shares to be listed: 103,570,025 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

Short name: BESQAB PREF B ISIN code: SE0015195706 Order book ID: 212917 Maximum number of Preference shares of Class B to be listed: 11,676,432 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table

MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification

Industry code: 35 Real Estate Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.