Besqab AB (publ): Besqab's Year-End Report for January-December 2025 shows strong sales performance, revenue growth and higher earnings

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") hereby publishes its Year-End Report for the period January-December 2025. The CEO Magnus Andersson and CFO Magnus Sundell will present the results in a digital presentation today, 30 January, at 09:30 CET.

Link to webcast: https://qcnl.tv/p/XU-Dl8ErNbu56m7lmOTP6w

Key highlights

Net sales for January-December 2025 amounted to SEK 2,823 million (2,241), representing an increase of 26 per cent compared with 2024.

Very strong fourth quarter with net sales of SEK 978.6 million (784.3), gross margin of 17.4 per cent (16.3) and operating margin of 13.2 per cent (8.3).

1,666 homes under production, of which 236 were started during the fourth quarter.

505 homes sold during 2025, of which 114 were sold in the fourth quarter.

62 per cent of homes under production sold or reserved.

Only five unsold homes in completed projects at the end of the period.

Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab, comments:

"Besqab concludes a very strong year with solid sales, strong earnings and steadily increasing market shares. We continue to see demand for new homes in attractive micro-locations, and the conditions for further revenue growth and improved profitability were strengthened during the final months of the year."

January-December 2025

According to segment reporting, net sales amounted to SEK 2,823.2 million (2,240.7).

Gross profit amounted to SEK 455.8 million (384.3) and the gross margin was 16.1 per cent (17.2).

Gross profit amounted to SEK 455.8 million (384.3) and the gross margin was 16.1 per cent (17.2). According to segment reporting, operating profit amounted to SEK 244.0 million (156.0) and the operating margin was 8.6 per cent (7.0). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 239.9 million (128.5). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.47 (0.44).

According to IFRS, equity ratio at the balance sheet date was 44.5 per cent (57.1).

Equity amounted to SEK 2,978.6 million (3,188.7) and total assets amounted to SEK 6,690.5 million (5,580.7).

Equity amounted to SEK 2,978.6 million (3,188.7) and total assets amounted to SEK 6,690.5 million (5,580.7). According to IFRS, net sales amounted to SEK 836.4 million (3,375.7). Operating profit amounted to SEK -91.7 million (61.8). Profit for the year amounted to SEK -112.5 million (41.0). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -1.93 (-0.51).

Number of homes sold during the year, in ongoing and completed projects, amounted to 505 (280).

Number of homes handed over to condominium buyers during the year amounted to 146 (486).

Number of homes recognised under IFRS amounted to 136 (819).

October-December 2025

According to segment reporting, net sales amounted to SEK 978.6 million (784.3). Gross profit amounted to SEK 170.0 million (128.0) and the gross margin was 17.4 per cent (16.3).

According to segment reporting, operating profit amounted to SEK 128.7 million (64.8) and the operating margin was 13.2 per cent (8.3). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 135.9 million (58.8). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.10 (0.41).

According to IFRS, net sales amounted to SEK 324.4 million (512.4). Operating profit amounted to SEK 2.5 million (56.0). Profit for the period amounted to SEK -7.0 million (47.6). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.28 (0.46).

The proportion of reserved or sold homes in ongoing production amounted to 62 per cent (77).

Number of homes sold in ongoing and completed projects during the period amounted to 114 (69).

Number of homes sold in ongoing and completed projects during the period amounted to 114 (69). Number of homes handed over to condominium buyers during the period amounted to 41 (88).

Number of homes recognised under IFRS amounted to 41 (130).

Significant events after the balance sheet date

On 23 January 2026, a completed rental housing project comprising 111 rental apartments within the development area Viggby Ängar in Täby was handed over. The project formed part of the portfolio of rental housing projects sold to the global asset manager Patrizia in June 2022.

Significant events during the reporting period

On 2 October, a land allocation agreement was signed with Nynäshamn Municipality regarding the development of a special housing facility for the elderly (SÄBO) comprising approximately 80 apartments. Construction start is estimated for 2026/2027, with the facility expected to become operational around the turn of 2028/2029.

On 24 October, an agreement was signed with Bonnier Fastigheter regarding the sale of a fully developed rental housing project comprising 137 rental apartments on the property Ultuna 16:4 in Uppsala. The purchase price was based on an underlying property value of SEK 294 million.

Closing is expected to take place on 1 February 2026.

Closing is expected to take place on 1 February 2026. On 7 November, changes in Group management were announced, with Hanna Bodbacka assuming a new role as Head of Business Development, Sara Vesterlund joining as Director of Business Development, and Anna Åkerlund leaving Group management.

On 15 December, it was announced that a design-and-build contract had been signed with TL Bygg for the construction of 166 apartments in the Kellhagen project on Kungsholmen in Stockholm. The project was acquired from AB Electrolux in December 2024 and construction commenced immediately upon closing on 15 December 2025.

On 18 December, Sicklaön 13:140 in Nacka was acquired, having been purchased from Alecta Fastigheter through a corporate transaction in July. The development rights were immediately transferred to Wallin Bostad for the development of 27 premium apartments in the Ellensvik project.

On 19 December, the start of construction was announced for 70 homes in Storgården, the fourth development project at Norrberget in Vaxholm. Construction is carried out as a split contract with in-house site management. The homes are expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2028.

This disclosure contains information that Besqab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-01-2026 07:00 CET.

For more infomation, please contact:

Magnus Andersson, CEO, e: magnus.andersson@besqab.se , t: +46 73?410 12 43

Anna Åkerlund, Head of IR, e: anna.akerlund@besqab.se , t: +46 70?778 28 97

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops sustainable, high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se