Dienstag, 24.06.2025
WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 | Ticker-Symbol: KJY1
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 08:04
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 16:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2025

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian" or the "Company")

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed today that Steve Coomber now has an interest of 8,000,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 4.66 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

+44-20-7469-0930

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+ 44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



