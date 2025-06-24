

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), a cruise operator, announced on Tuesday that it expects an increase in third-quarter earnings. In addition, the company has revised up its annual earnings outlook on strong second-quarter results.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of around $1.800 billion, or $1.30 per share. On average, 18 analysts polled, forecast the company to register earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter of 2024, CCL had recorded adjusted income of $1.751 billion, or $1.27 per share.



Excluding items, Carnival anticipates third-quarter EBITDA of approximately $2.87 billion, higher than last year's $2.822 billion.



For the full year, the company now projects adjusted earnings of around $2.690 billion, or $1.97 per share, better than analysts' projection of $1.87 per share. Earlier, the company had projected to register annual adjusted income of $2.490 billion, or $1.83 per share.



Carnival now expects annual adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.9 billion, compared with the previous guidance of $6.7 billion.



Excluding items, for fiscal 2024, CCL had posted adjusted earnings of $1.891 billion, or $1.42 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $6.110 billion.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company recorded net income of $565 million, or $0.42 per share, higher than $92 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings stood at $470 million, or $0.35 per share, compared with $134 million, or $0.11 per share, in 2024.



Revenue was $6.328 billion, up from last year's $5.781 billion.



CCL was trading up by 10% at $26.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.



