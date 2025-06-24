Anzeige
WKN: A2G9M4 | ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 | Ticker-Symbol: KJY1
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 08:04
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KARELIAN DIAMOND RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
24.06.2025 18:18 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

Description: Description: Karelian

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

24 June 2025

Holdings in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed today that David John Naylor has, following a sale of shares today, an interest of 7,656,757 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 4.46 per cent. of the current issued Ordinary Shares and voting rights of the Company.

Further Information:

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

Brendan McMorrow, Chairman / Maureen Jones, Managing Director

+353-1-479-6180

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Nick Athanas / Nick Harriss

+44-20-3328-5656

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

CMC Markets (Joint Broker)

Douglas Crippen

+44-20-7469-0930

+ 44-20-3003-8632

Lothbury Financial Services

Michael Padley

+44-20-3290-0707

Hall Communications

Don Hall

+353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com



