DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jun-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 24 June 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 24 June 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 28,186 Highest price paid per share: 123.00p Lowest price paid per share: 120.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 121.6548p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,138,891 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,138,891) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 121.6548p 28,186

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 699 120.20 08:29:55 00341723584TRLO1 XLON 705 120.00 08:30:41 00341723820TRLO1 XLON 619 120.00 08:30:52 00341723889TRLO1 XLON 619 120.00 08:30:52 00341723890TRLO1 XLON 724 120.00 08:30:58 00341723904TRLO1 XLON 615 120.20 08:36:05 00341725714TRLO1 XLON 686 121.00 08:38:21 00341726495TRLO1 XLON 197 121.40 08:38:30 00341726562TRLO1 XLON 189 121.40 08:38:30 00341726563TRLO1 XLON 48 121.40 08:38:30 00341726564TRLO1 XLON 727 121.40 08:58:01 00341733930TRLO1 XLON 726 121.40 08:58:01 00341733931TRLO1 XLON 31 121.80 08:58:02 00341733935TRLO1 XLON 148 121.80 08:58:03 00341733941TRLO1 XLON 2180 121.60 08:59:16 00341734693TRLO1 XLON 152 121.60 08:59:24 00341734753TRLO1 XLON 2024 121.60 08:59:27 00341734796TRLO1 XLON 1600 121.20 09:02:33 00341736547TRLO1 XLON 564 121.20 09:02:33 00341736548TRLO1 XLON 434 121.00 09:02:47 00341736603TRLO1 XLON 994 121.00 09:02:47 00341736604TRLO1 XLON 690 121.20 09:04:16 00341737242TRLO1 XLON 691 121.00 09:07:04 00341738357TRLO1 XLON 290 121.20 09:13:12 00341741092TRLO1 XLON 290 121.20 09:13:12 00341741093TRLO1 XLON 409 121.20 09:13:12 00341741094TRLO1 XLON 717 121.20 09:16:04 00341742356TRLO1 XLON 722 121.00 09:16:55 00341742795TRLO1 XLON 669 121.80 09:29:36 00341748919TRLO1 XLON 1329 122.80 09:55:31 00341765310TRLO1 XLON 665 123.00 09:57:19 00341766591TRLO1 XLON 665 123.00 10:35:57 00341798395TRLO1 XLON 726 123.00 10:35:57 00341798396TRLO1 XLON 366 122.80 10:35:58 00341798406TRLO1 XLON 361 122.80 10:35:58 00341798407TRLO1 XLON 715 122.80 10:36:25 00341798862TRLO1 XLON 688 122.80 10:59:56 00341814737TRLO1 XLON 675 123.00 11:00:55 00341814796TRLO1 XLON 689 123.00 11:01:03 00341814797TRLO1 XLON 726 122.80 11:01:50 00341814816TRLO1 XLON 711 123.00 11:35:52 00341815770TRLO1 XLON 417 123.00 12:10:13 00341817059TRLO1 XLON 294 123.00 12:10:13 00341817060TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 393803 EQS News ID: 2159914 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159914&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)