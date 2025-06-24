Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jun-2025 / 17:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
24 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  24 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         28,186 
 
Highest price paid per share:            123.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             120.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    121.6548p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,138,891 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,138,891) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      121.6548p                        28,186

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
699             120.20          08:29:55         00341723584TRLO1     XLON 
 
705             120.00          08:30:41         00341723820TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             120.00          08:30:52         00341723889TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             120.00          08:30:52         00341723890TRLO1     XLON 
 
724             120.00          08:30:58         00341723904TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             120.20          08:36:05         00341725714TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             121.00          08:38:21         00341726495TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             121.40          08:38:30         00341726562TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             121.40          08:38:30         00341726563TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              121.40          08:38:30         00341726564TRLO1     XLON 
 
727             121.40          08:58:01         00341733930TRLO1     XLON 
 
726             121.40          08:58:01         00341733931TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              121.80          08:58:02         00341733935TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             121.80          08:58:03         00341733941TRLO1     XLON 
 
2180             121.60          08:59:16         00341734693TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             121.60          08:59:24         00341734753TRLO1     XLON 
 
2024             121.60          08:59:27         00341734796TRLO1     XLON 
 
1600             121.20          09:02:33         00341736547TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             121.20          09:02:33         00341736548TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             121.00          09:02:47         00341736603TRLO1     XLON 
 
994             121.00          09:02:47         00341736604TRLO1     XLON 
 
690             121.20          09:04:16         00341737242TRLO1     XLON 
 
691             121.00          09:07:04         00341738357TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             121.20          09:13:12         00341741092TRLO1     XLON 
 
290             121.20          09:13:12         00341741093TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             121.20          09:13:12         00341741094TRLO1     XLON 
 
717             121.20          09:16:04         00341742356TRLO1     XLON 
 
722             121.00          09:16:55         00341742795TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             121.80          09:29:36         00341748919TRLO1     XLON 
 
1329             122.80          09:55:31         00341765310TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             123.00          09:57:19         00341766591TRLO1     XLON 
 
665             123.00          10:35:57         00341798395TRLO1     XLON 
 
726             123.00          10:35:57         00341798396TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             122.80          10:35:58         00341798406TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             122.80          10:35:58         00341798407TRLO1     XLON 
 
715             122.80          10:36:25         00341798862TRLO1     XLON 
 
688             122.80          10:59:56         00341814737TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             123.00          11:00:55         00341814796TRLO1     XLON 
 
689             123.00          11:01:03         00341814797TRLO1     XLON 
 
726             122.80          11:01:50         00341814816TRLO1     XLON 
 
711             123.00          11:35:52         00341815770TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             123.00          12:10:13         00341817059TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             123.00          12:10:13         00341817060TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393803 
EQS News ID:  2159914 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159914&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
