

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) announced that it has priced its public offering of $500,000,000 of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due 2031. The notes were offered at 99.182% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 4.766%. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, commencing on February 15, 2026. The notes mature on February 15, 2031.



The offering is expected to close on or about July 1, 2025.



The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to repay all of the outstanding indebtedness under its credit facility, to fund future property acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, or a combination of the foregoing. Pending application of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes, the Company may invest the net proceeds in short-term, income-producing investments.



