Reply, an international group specialized in the creation of new business models enabled by Artificial Intelligence, is proud to announce the finalists of the first edition of the AI Music Contest, the international competition connecting artificial intelligence with live performance. The contest, organised in collaboration with Kappa FuturFestival, invited creatives from around the world to explore new ways of blending music, visuals and AI technologies in live performance.

The five finalists, selected by a qualified jury composed of DJs, producers, presenters, critics, radio hosts, as well as visual and digital artists, represent some of the most original and innovative contributions in the global landscape of electronic music and artificial intelligence. The scale of interest generated by the initiative is reflected in the numbers: over 900 applications from around the world and 300 fully developed live performance projects, showcasing the multidisciplinary creativity of DJs, musicians, visual artists, producers, and AI researchers.

United by the theme Experience of a Beat, which challenges artists to use AI to create immersive experiences blending sound, visual art, and audience interaction into a single expressive form, the finalists of the first contest connecting artificial intelligence with live performance represent a diverse mix of talents from across the worlds of music and digital art:

I AM JAS , from Barcellona, is a DJ whose sets blend Afrobeat, techno, and experimental sound techniques, with an interest in integrating AI into live mixing.

, from Barcellona, is a DJ whose sets blend Afrobeat, techno, and experimental sound techniques, with an interest in integrating AI into live mixing. DeLaurentis , a DJ and producer based in Paris, incorporates AI into her electronic compositions, utilising AI-generated vocals and real-time processing.

, a DJ and producer based in Paris, incorporates AI into her electronic compositions, utilising AI-generated vocals and real-time processing. Helang , a DJ and producer based in New York, combines techno and trance influences, focusing on digital identity and technology.

, a DJ and producer based in New York, combines techno and trance influences, focusing on digital identity and technology. Marco Puccini , a visual artist from Milan, works with digital media and scenography, using AI tools to build responsive visual environments for live settings.

, a visual artist from Milan, works with digital media and scenography, using AI tools to build responsive visual environments for live settings. The collective MIRROWLAB based in Turin and made by developers and music producers: their project explores the interaction between algorithmic music generation and visual output in a live performance context.

The five finalists will perform their AI-integrated live sets on the LAB stage at Kappa FuturFestival, on Friday and Saturday, 14.00pm to 15.30pm. The winners will be announced at the close of the festival.

The AI Music Contest is part of the broader Reply Challenges, a program comprising technological and creative competitions that reflect Reply's commitment to developing innovative educational models that engage with the younger generation. The Reply Challenges community now has over 150,000 participants worldwide.

