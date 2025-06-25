Dräger: New research should serve as a 'wake up call' for businesses to avoid 'perfect storm' for workplace health and safety

New research finds that while the broad majority (96%) of people feel safe at work, a sizeable 65% believe that a lack of psychological safety is contributing to physical safety risks in their workplace.

Report identifies 'Gen C' - a cynical cohort in the workplace when it comes to health and safety, with key concerns expressed around:

- Mental health and wellbeing

- Poorly maintained, inadequate or outdated safety equipment

- AI implementation in health and safety

BLYTH, England, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research published today has outlined a series of findings that has the potential to create a 'perfect storm' in relation to safety and health in UK workplaces and highlights the need for action to be taken to keep people safe at work.

Growing financial pressures leading to outdated or poorly maintained safety equipment, mental health and wellbeing issues being seen as a lower priority compared to more 'traditional' health and safety issues, and cynicism amongst employees in relation to how much personal responsibility they are expected to take on for health and safety, as well as concerns over a potential over reliance on artificial intelligence all feature in a range of findings in the fifth annual Dräger Safety and Health at Work Report 2025, a study exploring attitudes to safety and health topics in UK workplaces.

It is hoped that the findings may serve as a wake-up call for those businesses that may not be fully aware of the extent of employee sentiment towards the issues involved.

Matthew Bedford, Managing Director, Draeger Safety UK Ltd comments: "The outlook for businesses continues to be extremely challenging, not least financially. However, it is vital that organisations also remain focused on fundamental issues such as the safety and wellbeing of their employees."

"My hope is that some of the issues highlighted in this year's research will serve as a wake-up call to UK businesses.

"Despite the vast majority of people reporting that they do feel safe in their workplace, there are clear areas of dissatisfaction and cynicism across key areas which need addressing to prevent negative sentiment developing further.

"It is vital that we do not allow complacency to develop in relation to workplace health and safety, and that instead, innovation and new approaches being see in the fields of safety training and safety technology are leveraged fully to keep workplaces safe despite the challenges faced."

Despite cautions expressed around artificial intelligence (AI) in the report, it is seen by many as an example of innovation which may help improve safety, with 44% of those included in the research reporting that they feel it could reduce human error by automating repetitive safety checks. Other perceived benefits include AI's ability to improve employee training through immersive simulations and identifying and mitigating potential hazards. However, caution and balance around AI in workplace safety seem to be crucial, with a significant 92% reporting that they recognise potential risks with AI implementation in the field of workplace safety in the next five years.

'Gen C' - is there a generation of cynicism developing when it comes to health and safety in the workplace?

A significant majority (63%) of workers think that there is now too much responsibility placed on employees compared to employers when it comes to workplace safety and wellbeing.

There is a perception that employee mental health and wellbeing is becoming less of a priority for employers: Last year, the issue of mental health and wellbeing was ranked as the leading priority out of a range of health and safety related issues, with 82% stating that a greater focus on the issue should drive businesses and Government to rethink approaches to health & safety over the next five years. In just 12 months, the issue has dropped down to number three on the same list, with more 'traditional' health and safety issues such as fire safety and respiratory hazards ranking considerably (10 percentage points) higher.

Meanwhile 73% indicate that safety training is simply a 'tick box' exercise, and almost one in ten (9%) of workers said that they had had no safety training in the last five years.

Financial pressures, such as the recent changes to National Insurance (NI), also appear to be a contributing factor, with 77% saying that the recent changes to NI will impact health and safety budgets, and 66% saying that they believe safety equipment in their company is inadequate, outdated or in need of repair.

Finally, there is apprehension around the introduction of AI, with 92% saying they see potential risks with AI implementation in the field of workplace safety in the next five years, with an over-reliance on AI leading to complacency in safety practices (47%) seen as the leading concern.

Notes for Editors:

About this research

This research was conducted via interviews with 1000 respondents (750 employees / 250 managers) in UK organisations with 50+ employees during March 2025. The research was commissioned and funded by Draeger Safety UK and conducted independently by Insight Avenue UK.

Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3,4 billion in 2024. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

In 1889, it was the invention of the Lubeca pressure reducing valve which laid the groundwork for the company's future growth in the spheres of safety and medical technology. In 2025, Dräger is present in over 190 countries worldwide, and employs over 16,000 staff, approximately 800 of whom are based in the UK, providing world-class safety equipment such as breathalysers, breathing apparatus, face masks, gas detectors and more for organisations including the emergency services, defence, mining pharmaceuticals and utilities.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drager-new-research-should-serve-as-a-wake-up-call-for-businesses-to-avoid-perfect-storm-for-workplace-health-and-safety-302489550.html