WKN: A0MMF4 | ISIN: SE0001057910 | Ticker-Symbol: VSO
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 08:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
Sotkamo Silver AB: A new mining contractor

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | June 25, 2025 at 09:30:00 EEST

Sotkamo Silver has chosen a new mining contractor to begin work on January 1, 2026, following the expiration of the current contract. The agreement with the new contractor, Tapojärvi Oy, was signed on June 24, 2025. The signed contract is for three years and includes two optional additional years.

"The new contractor, Tapojärvi Oy, has solid experience and a strong track record in underground mining, including previous contracting work at Sotkamo Silver's mine. We believe Tapojärvi Oy will provide us with the necessary resources and expertise for the long-term development of our operations," says Sotkamo Silver's CEO, Mikko Jalasto.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mikko Jalasto,
CEO of Sotkamo Silver AB
mikko.jalasto@silver.fi
+358 50 482 1689

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver AB is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

Read more about Sotkamo Silver at www.silver.fi/en/

This information is information that Sotkamo Silver AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-25 09:30 EEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
