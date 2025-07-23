Sotkamo Silver AB: Bulletin from Sotkamo Silver AB extraordinary shareholders' meeting on 23 July 2025

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | July 23, 2025 at 12:35:00 EEST

The following main decision was made at the shareholders' meeting:

The Board's proposal to authorize the board to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles was supported by the necessary majority of the cast votes and the shares represented at the shareholders' meeting. The shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the board to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles in accordance with the Board's proposal.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mikko Jalasto,

CEO, Sotkamo Silver

mikko.jalasto@silver.fi

+358 50 482 1689

The official Stock Exchange Releases are given in Swedish and there may be differences in the translated versions.

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

