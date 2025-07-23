Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MMF4 | ISIN: SE0001057910 | Ticker-Symbol: VSO
München
23.07.25 | 08:02
0,094 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOTKAMO SILVER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOTKAMO SILVER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 11:35 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sotkamo Silver AB: Bulletin from Sotkamo Silver AB extraordinary shareholders' meeting on 23 July 2025

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | July 23, 2025 at 12:35:00 EEST

The following main decision was made at the shareholders' meeting:

The Board's proposal to authorize the board to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles was supported by the necessary majority of the cast votes and the shares represented at the shareholders' meeting. The shareholders' meeting resolved to authorize the board to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles in accordance with the Board's proposal.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Mikko Jalasto,
CEO, Sotkamo Silver
mikko.jalasto@silver.fi
+358 50 482 1689

The official Stock Exchange Releases are given in Swedish and there may be differences in the translated versions.

Sotkamo Silver in brief
Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

Read more about Sotkamo Silver on www.silver.fi/en/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.