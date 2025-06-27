Sotkamo Silver AB: Sotkamo Silver AB: Insider Information, Sotkamo Silver Is Negotiating An Extension Of Its Senior Loan And Intends To Launch An Offer To Holders Of Convertibles To Secure Long-term Financing

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES), AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE UNDER APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | June 27, 2025 at 12:10:00 EEST

In order to secure long-term financing of the Sotkamo Silver AB (publ) ("Sotkamo Silver" or the "Company") group, the Board of Directors of the Company has initiated negotiations to extend the maturity date of the remaining EURM 8.1 (original amount EURM 14.6) senior loan agreement entered into 28 March 2022 by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Sotkamo Silver Oy (the "Senior Loan"). In addition, Sotkamo Silver intends to carry out an offer to the holders of the Company's outstanding EURM 6.3 convertible loans 2022/2026 (the "Existing Convertibles") to exchange their Existing Convertibles for either new shares or new convertibles in the Company (the "Exchange Offer"). Launch of the Exchange Offer will be conditional upon that the Board of Directors receives an issue authorization at the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 23 July 2025 (the "EGM").

Background and reasons

The Company's long-term financing is scheduled to mature during 2026 and the objective is to extend the maturity of the Senior Loan by at least two years from the current maturity date. The renegotiations of the extension of the Senior Loan require that the Exchange Offer is carried out. By securing long-term financing, the Company also enables the continuation of the environmental and restoration guarantee granted for the benefit of Kainuu Centre for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment.

Exchange Offer

The Company intends to launch the Exchange Offer to acquire the Existing Convertibles at nominal value (i.e. EUR 20,006 per Existing Convertible), with an obligation for the accepting holders of Existing Convertibles to set off the consideration against subscription for either:

new shares in the Company (the "New Share Issue"); or new convertibles with a term of approximately four (4) years (the "New Convertible Issue").

The terms of the New Share Issue and the New Convertible Issue will be announced prior to the launch of the Exchange Offer.

Senior Loan extension

The Company aims to secure the extension of the maturity date of the Senior Loan until at least spring 2028 and with the current loan amount as a minimum. The objective of the extension is to achieve sufficient long-term financing, while also enhancing the group's financial flexibility, enabling it to effectively navigate business fluctuations and to ensure the implementation of the Company's investment plan as scheduled. The negotiations of the extension of the Senior Loan have progressed positively to date and the intention is to carry out the extension in connection with completion of the Exchange Offer.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors will today, through a separate press release, issue a notice of the EGM to resolve upon the necessary issue authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on the New Share Issue and the New Convertible Issue. The EGM will be held on 23 July 2025.

Voting Commitments

The Company has received a voting commitment in favour of the resolution to be passed at the EGM from the Company's largest shareholder.

Advisors

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy is acting as Sotkamo Silver's financial advisor, advokatfirman Schjødt is acting as Sotkamo Silver's Swedish legal advisor and Borenius Attorneys Ltd is acting as Sotkamo Silver's Finnish legal advisor in connection with the transaction.

Mikko Jalasto

CEO of Sotkamo Silver AB

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver AB is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

Read more about Sotkamo Silver on www.silver.fi/en/

This information is information that Sotkamo Silver AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-27 12.10 EEST.

