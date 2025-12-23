Sotkamo Silver AB: Sotkamo Silver announces new mid-term targets

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | December 23, 2025 at 10:00:00 EET

On February 14, 2023, Sotkamo Silver's Board of Directors approved mid-term targets through the end of 2025. The company has now announced new mid-term targets until the end of year 2028 to support the implementation of its strategy.

Sotkamo Silver AB's new mid-term targets

Annual silver production of 1.4 million ounces

Annual EBITDA margin > 30%

Net debt-to-EBITDA < 2.0

Performance on A-level in Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) standard

