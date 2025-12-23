Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: A0MMF4 | ISIN: SE0001057910
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:03
0,128 Euro
+7,74 % +0,009
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 09:00 Uhr
Sotkamo Silver AB: Sotkamo Silver announces new mid-term targets

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | December 23, 2025 at 10:00:00 EET

On February 14, 2023, Sotkamo Silver's Board of Directors approved mid-term targets through the end of 2025. The company has now announced new mid-term targets until the end of year 2028 to support the implementation of its strategy.

Sotkamo Silver AB's new mid-term targets

  • Annual silver production of 1.4 million ounces
  • Annual EBITDA margin > 30%
  • Net debt-to-EBITDA < 2.0
  • Performance on A-level in Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) standard

CONTACT INFORMATION

Mikko Jalasto,
CEO of Sotkamo Silver AB
mikko.jalasto@silver.fi
+358 50 482 1689

Sotkamo Silver in brief

Sotkamo Silver is a mining and ore prospecting company that develops and utilises mineral deposits in the Kainuu region in Finland. Sotkamo Silver supports the global development towards green transition technologies and produces the metals needed responsibly and by taking local stakeholders into account. Sotkamo Silver's main project is a silver mine located in Sotkamo, Finland. In addition to silver, the mine produces gold, zinc and lead. The company also has mining and ore prospecting rights for mineral deposits in the vicinity of the silver mine in Kainuu. Sotkamo Silver Group consists of the parent company Sotkamo Silver AB and its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary (Sotkamo Silver Oy). Sotkamo Silver AB is listed at NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm (SOSI), Nasdaq Helsinki (SOSI1), and Börse Berlin.

Read more about Sotkamo Silver at www.silver.fi/en/

This information is information that Sotkamo Silver AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-23 10:00 EET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
