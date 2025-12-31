Sotkamo Silver AB: Updated Mineral Resource And Ore Reserve Estimates Support Significant Extension Of Silver Mine Life

Sotkamo Silver AB | Stock Exchange Release | December 31, 2025 at 11:00:00 EET

Sotkamo Silver's goal is to extend the life of its silver mine until 2035. To achieve this, the company conducted exploration drilling in 2024 and 2025 in deeper parts of the current mine and to the west of the existing ore body.

Based on these drillings, Sotkamo Silver's reported mineral resources have increased to 12.7 million tonnes. Previously, at the end of 2024, reported mineral resources totaled 8.5 million tonnes. Notably, the most precise category, Measured, grew significantly from 0.9 million tonnes to 7.3 million tonnes.

Current ore reserves and estimated economically mineable mineral resources give a strong base to continue mining operations for at least next 10 years, and the aim is to extend the mine lifetime by additional exploration drilling.

CEO Mikko Jalasto comments: "I am very pleased with the drilling results, which increased our reported mineral resources significantly. The objective of the drilling was to extend the life of the silver mine until 2035, and that goal has been achieved. In addition, the drillings confirmed that the ore zone continues beyond 700 meters in depth, and perhaps the most significant finding is the potential of the mineralization located west of the current ore body."

Sotkamo Silver's Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Estimates

Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) total 12.664 million tons (Measured, Indicated, and Inferred) at average grades: 51 g/t silver, 0.26 g/t gold, 0.18% lead, 0.43% zinc, or 86 g/t as silver equivalent.

The detailed breakdown of the Mineral Resource classification is given in the Appendix 1 of this release, and a schematic diagram of the resource locations is shown in Appendix 3.

Mineral Resource Estimates are prepared by Sotkamo Silver Oy in accordance with JORC 2012 Code.

The mineral resource estimate takes into account the mineralization currently being mined/produced down to approximately 900 meters in depth, as well as the new mineralization located west of the current production area, which the company plans to develop into a production/mining zone in the coming years.

Ore Reserve Estimate ("ORE") totals to 1,598 million tons (Proven and Probable) at average grades of 85 g/t silver, 0,22 g/t gold, 0,23% lead and 0,52% zinc or 119 g/t as silver equivalent

The detailed breakdown of the Ore Reserve classification is given in the Appendix 2 of this release.

ORE represents the portion of the MRE where the data has been sufficient to support the mine planning and the assessment reasonably justifies the eventual extraction.

Ore Resource Estimates are prepared by Sotkamo Silver Oy in accordance with JORC 2012 Code.

ORE includes to mineralization in production down to approximately 600 meters.



Mikko Jalasto,

mikko.jalasto@silver.fi

