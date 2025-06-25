Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the results of a comprehensive preliminary remote sensing survey for the Lac Comporté, Silica Project, located in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec, Canada. This integrated study marks a significant milestone in identifying and prioritizing high-purity quartzite exploration targets across the company's claim block.

Extensive Satellite and Geochemical Survey:

The Lac Comporté, project is part of a 33,000-square-kilometre area where Sentinel-2A shortwave infrared (SWIR) and visible near-infrared (VNIR) data were collected, collated and processed, as well as ASTER long-wave infrared (LWIR) analysis over 2,500 square kilometers of high-priority areas. False-colour composite images were used to assess vegetation health, burned areas, water, and urban zones, supporting both environmental monitoring and mineral exploration.

Integrated Exploration Approach:

The project combined multispectral satellite imagery, gas surveys, gravity and magnetic data, and geological mapping to create a robust framework for exploration and target prioritization. Five gases-hydrogen, helium, radon, methane, and carbon dioxide-were mapped, with hydrogen showing the strongest spatial correlation with known quartzite outcrops and mapped faults. Gravity data and "gravity worms" were used to identify deep crustal structures potentially associated with fluid migration and mineralization.

Hydrogen as an Exploration Vector:

Hydrogen gas anomalies were consistently detected and covered 76% of the claim block, indicating significant exploration potential. Deep hydrogen anomalies, mapped using adapted seismic imaging, suggest active migration pathways along regional faults, positioning hydrogen as a reliable vector for future silica and copper exploration on the property.

Advanced Mineral Mapping:

SWIR and LWIR data identified 16 key minerals, including opal, chert, and quartz. Quadratic Discriminant Fingerprint Classification (QDFC) mapping outlined multiple high-priority silica targets within the claim block, with the most promising zones located west of the known silica outcrop and along key fault structures. Overlapping and contouring of these datasets refined priority target areas for further exploration.

Geological Context:

The Lac Comporté, claim block is in the Grenville Province of the Canadian Shield, characterized by highly metamorphosed gneissic complexes and significant regional faulting. The area is underlain by quartz-rich gneisses, para-gneisses, and minor felsic volcaniclastics and granite, with significant regional faults and gravity anomalies traversing the claims.

Field Validation and Recommendations:

The report recommends field validation of identified target areas, especially those with overlapping SWIR/LWIR mineral and gas anomalies. Follow-up on deep and surface hydrogen anomalies is warranted, as these may indicate previously unrecognized quartz-rich zones. The integrated approach of combining satellite, geochemical, gravity, and geological data will continue to refine exploration models and reduce risk.

Figure 1: Argyle Resources Silica Projects in Quebec

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/256759_8c2f992c04478aa3_001full.jpg

The Lac Comporté, claim block comprises thirty-three contiguous mining claims totaling 2,030 hectares, accessible by provincial and forest roads from Route 138. The project area is underlain by geological units favorable for high-purity silica, and historical fieldwork supports the remote sensing results.

The results of this preliminary remote sensing program will guide the upcoming field exploration campaign, which will include detailed ground investigations and sampling focused on priority quartzite target areas identified through satellite, gas, and gravity data integration.

Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp., commented:

"Integrating advanced satellite remote sensing, gas surveys, and geological mapping has provided us with a powerful toolkit for targeting high-value mineral showings at Lac Comporté,. We are encouraged by the strong correlation between hydrogen gas anomalies and high-purity quartzite and look forward to advancing exploration in these priority areas."

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, staking, and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds 100% interests in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia, Lac Comporté, and Saint Gabriel quartzite silica projects in Québec, and the Clay Howells rare earth element project in Ontario. Argyle also holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property in Nova Scotia. The Company is engaged in a research partnership with the INRS, a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government.

Qualified Person

John Ryder P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Ryder is also a consultant of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256759

SOURCE: Argyle Resources Corp.