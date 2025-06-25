The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

The Diverse Income Trust plc

25th June 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 24th June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

24th June 2025 107.87p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.94p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

25th June 2025