Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a dynamic holding company and diversified business accelerator, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Mine CA Gold Ltd. to reprocess legacy tailings from a former high-grade gold mining operation in the Philippines. This marks a strategic entry into gold production with significant near-term revenue potential and long-term upside.

Located approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Manila, the site contains an estimated 1.7 million tons of tailings with a gross metal value of approximately US$115 million, including US$100 million in gold and US$15 million in silver, based on current market prices. These figures are supported by historic production data and tailings assays from the original mine, which produced 290,000 ounces of gold over a 10-year period.

Key Highlights:

Fast-Track to Revenue: Gold and silver production is expected to commence within 90 days following the refurbishment of existing on-site equipment.

Low-Capex, High-Upside: Initial production leverages existing infrastructure, significantly reducing capital requirements compared to a greenfield project.

Strong Expansion Potential: In addition to tailings retreatment, the project site offers significant underground resource potential, providing scalability beyond Phase 1.

Strategic Location: The Philippines remains a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a skilled labor force and established logistics infrastructure.

Chilco views this venture as a high-impact opportunity to generate early cash flow, enhance portfolio diversification, and drive long-term shareholder value. By partnering with seasoned, operationally focused mining professionals, Chilco is positioning itself to unlock meaningful value in a capital-efficient manner. This initiative is aligned with Chilco's disciplined strategy of selectively entering sectors that demonstrate strong market fundamentals, near-term development potential, and scalable growth opportunities.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a strategic holding company and business accelerator focused on building long-term value through the acquisition, development, and growth of diversified businesses. With a core emphasis on the premium alcoholic beverage sector, Chilco River specializes in high-quality spirits and innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The Company leverages operational expertise, brand development capabilities, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth across its portfolio.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256764

SOURCE: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.