Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a dynamic holding company and diversified business accelerator, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Mine CA Gold Ltd. to reprocess legacy tailings from a former high-grade gold mining operation in the Philippines. This marks a strategic entry into gold production with significant near-term revenue potential and long-term upside.
Located approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Manila, the site contains an estimated 1.7 million tons of tailings with a gross metal value of approximately US$115 million, including US$100 million in gold and US$15 million in silver, based on current market prices. These figures are supported by historic production data and tailings assays from the original mine, which produced 290,000 ounces of gold over a 10-year period.
Key Highlights:
- Fast-Track to Revenue: Gold and silver production is expected to commence within 90 days following the refurbishment of existing on-site equipment.
- Low-Capex, High-Upside: Initial production leverages existing infrastructure, significantly reducing capital requirements compared to a greenfield project.
- Strong Expansion Potential: In addition to tailings retreatment, the project site offers significant underground resource potential, providing scalability beyond Phase 1.
- Strategic Location: The Philippines remains a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a skilled labor force and established logistics infrastructure.
Chilco views this venture as a high-impact opportunity to generate early cash flow, enhance portfolio diversification, and drive long-term shareholder value. By partnering with seasoned, operationally focused mining professionals, Chilco is positioning itself to unlock meaningful value in a capital-efficient manner. This initiative is aligned with Chilco's disciplined strategy of selectively entering sectors that demonstrate strong market fundamentals, near-term development potential, and scalable growth opportunities.
About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.
Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a strategic holding company and business accelerator focused on building long-term value through the acquisition, development, and growth of diversified businesses. With a core emphasis on the premium alcoholic beverage sector, Chilco River specializes in high-quality spirits and innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The Company leverages operational expertise, brand development capabilities, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth across its portfolio.
