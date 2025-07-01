Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a dynamic holding company and diversified business accelerator, is proud to announce two key additions to its leadership team. The company has appointed a National Director of Sales and a Director of Social Media & Brand Ambassadors to strengthen its commercial and digital presence as it enters discussions with e-commerce, national and regional distributors.

Both hires bring valuable experience and perspective that will help guide Chilco River as it builds distribution, shapes its brand presence, and lays the foundation for a sustainable national rollout.

Bringing Experience and Structure to Sales Strategy

Gordon Huseth brings over 20 years of experience in sales and partnership development across several industries. At Chilco River, he will focus on building distributor relationships, supporting retail planning, and helping the company create a smart, scalable sales structure.

"Gordon has a driven and focused approach that really fits where we are right now," stated Chief Executive Officer, William Lovett. "He understands how to build businesses and a broader sales organization that supports long-term success, and we're glad to have him onboard."

A Creative Approach to Community and Content

Ariel Gianni joins the team to lead Chilco River's social media, marketing content and brand ambassador strategy. As a marketing and content strategist with a talent for spotting emerging trends and shaping brand voice, Ariel will oversee social media, community engagement, and brand ambassador relationships.

She's also the founder of The Ari Bottle Co., a direct-to-consumer brand known for its clean design, sustainable materials, and intentional storytelling. The Ari Bottle Co. is available on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/AriBottle, where it has attracted a loyal following.

"What Ariel has built with The Ari Bottle Co. shows her ability to create something distinctive and genuine," stated Lovett. "We're excited to see that same creative thinking come to life here at Chilco."

Market Launch and What's Ahead

Chilco River's first product releases are scheduled for key metropolitan markets across the U.S. The company is actively engaged in conversations with national and regional distributors and is shaping a phased rollout designed for steady, sustainable growth. With strong early interest and a clear brand vision, Chilco is laying the groundwork for broader national distribution and future direct-to-consumer eCommerce channels with more updates to come.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a strategic holding company and business accelerator focused on building long-term value through the acquisition, development, and growth of diversified businesses. With a core emphasis on the premium alcoholic beverage sector, Chilco River specializes in high-quality spirits and innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The Company leverages operational expertise, brand development capabilities, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth across its portfolio.

About The Ari Bottle Co.

The Ari Bottle Co. is a direct-to-consumer brand specializing in personalized, hand-painted bottle designs. Founder Ariel has spent years transforming champagne bottles into timeless keepsakes for life's most meaningful celebrations. She finds joy in the finer details, adding a bespoke, artful elegance to every occasion. From special events to intimate gatherings, she's your go-to hype woman for all things worth celebrating. Follow along on Instagram @aribottleco or shop the collection at https://www.etsy.com/shop/AriBottle.

