TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) has been named by TIME magazine as one of the world's most sustainable companies for the second consecutive year, rising 158 positions to reach the 150th position in the 2025 ranking of 500 companies. Notably, TITAN stands out as the highest-ranked company among the very few building materials companies to make the list, reinforcing its leadership and commitment to sustainability on a global scale.

Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer of TITAN Group, said: "Being named one of the world's most sustainable companies by TIME for the second year in a row is a powerful endorsement of our growth strategy in action. Sustainability is woven into every decision we make from bold innovation in new products and decarbonized processes to transparent execution. Guided by our purpose to make the world around us a safe, sustainable, and enjoyable place to live, we are accelerating our progress and actively contributing to a more innovative and sustainable industry."

TITAN has set science-based targets aligned with the 1.5°C climate scenario and was recognized as a climate leader by both the CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) and the Financial Times. The company continues to make strong progress towards its CO2 reduction goals and broader ESG targets for 2025 and beyond. Its adherence to the UN Global Compact and participation in the UNFCCC Race to Zero also played a significant role, as did TITAN's strong commitment to sustainability and long-term value creation for customers, local communities, employees, and other stakeholders across all its regions.

TIME and data firm Statista have developed a rigorous methodology to measure the world's most sustainable companies for 2025. Their sustainability evaluation assessed companies based on external ratings, commitments, and various environmental and social Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) disclosed in externally assured reports, in compliance with the CSRD and international reporting standards such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD. These KPIs include emission intensity, emission reduction rates, energy intensity, the proportion of renewable energy used, diversity on boards and in leadership, gender pay gap, work safety, and employee turnover rate.

The final list features the 500 highest-performing companies across 35 countries and 21 industries. You may view the full 2025 ranking by TIME magazine here: time.com/collection/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2025

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and is present in over 25 countries, holding prominent positions in the US, Europe, including Greece, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With a 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The parent company is listed on Euronext and the Athens Exchange. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

