Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
25.06.25 | 17:20
110,60 Euro
-0,98 % -1,10
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESS Newswire
25.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
120 Leser
MilliporeSigma and "Abbott Elementary" Inspire Students' Curiosity With Hands-On STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Between September 2024 and April 2025, MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, teamed up with the award-winning ABC comedy series "Abbott Elementary" to elevate the importance of STEM education. Alongside employee volunteers from MilliporeSigma, more than 3,400 students at 14 events across Boston, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, San Jose and Washington, D.C., experienced the thrilling 'aha' moments of science through hands-on learning.

These interactive experiences opened students' eyes to the vast and diverse career opportunities within STEM. MilliporeSigma volunteers-ranging from scientists to packaging specialists, project managers and more, led the experiments, showcasing the many paths a STEM career can take.

"I love sharing my passion for STEM with local, curious students," said Natalie Randolph, Curiosity Cube Program Manager, MilliporeSigma. "It's vital for those of us who work in science to show young students what a career in STEM can look like. Who knows, maybe one of the students who visited the Curiosity Cube will be my colleague in the future, bringing new and innovative ideas to the field!"

Each student visiting the Curiosity Cube walked away feeling inspired by STEM and received an "Abbott Elementary" planter kit to plant the seeds of STEM and continue their learning at home.

Stream "Abbott Elementary" on Hulu.

To learn more about the Curiosity Cube mobile science lab, visit?TheCuriosityCube.com?and follow the Curiosity Cube on Instagram?@curiositycube_milliporesigma.?

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/milliporesigma-and-%22abbott-elementary%22-inspire-students-curiosity-wit-1042974

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
