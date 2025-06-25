Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 14, 2025 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld David L. Deisley 306,442,352 (99.17%) 2,556,421 (0.83%) Arne H. Frandsen 279,281,508 (90.38%) 29,717,265 (9.62%) John D. Kaplan 279,288,738 (90.39%) 29,710,035 (9.61%) Gregory S. Kinross 303,144,142 (98.11%) 5,854,631 (1.89%) Warren E. Newfield 306,460,158 (99.18%) 2,538,615 (0.82%) Henri van Rooyen 306,540,834 (99.20%) 2,457,939 (0.80%) David E. Singer 303,092,707 (98.09%) 5,906,066 (1.91%) Sean N. Werger 306,459,278 (99.18%) 2,539,495 (0.82%) Frank D. Wheatley 306,304,989 (99.13%) 2,693,784 (0.87%)

Furthermore at the AGM, shareholders of the Company, by a majority of votes cast:

voted in favour of authorizing the Company to effect a consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share of the Company for up to ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares, as determined by the directors of the Company, in their sole discretion;

excluding the votes attaching to the common shares of the Company held by insiders and their associates, approved the issuance of all unallocated options issuable, from time to time, under the Company's stock option plan until June 25, 2028, and

voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

For greater certainty and notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have not yet determined to effect the consolidation and may elect not to proceed with the consolidation, in their sole discretion (subject to fiduciary and statutory duties). The directors will continue to assess market conditions and the interests of the Company and shareholders before proceeding to effect the consolidation, if at all. To be effective, the consolidation must also be approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with additional high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Beulah Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for a US$114.8 million funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Department of Defense awarded Talon a grant of US$20.6 million to support and accelerate Talon's exploration efforts in both Minnesota and Michigan. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

