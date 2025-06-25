Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC: Amneal Highlights Positive Topline Results from Confirmatory Clinical Study of Biosimilar Candidate to XOLAIR(R) (omalizumab), Developed by Kashiv BioSciences

Amneal holds exclusive U.S. commercialization rights; BLA filing expected in Q4 2025

Poised to be among the first wave of biosimilars in the $3.9 billion U.S. omalizumab market and an important growth driver for Amneal

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal" or the "Company") today highlighted positive topline results from a confirmatory clinical efficacy and safety clinical trial evaluating ADL-018, a proposed biosimilar to XOLAIR® (omalizumab), developed by Kashiv BioSciences, LLC. The randomized, double-blind, multicenter study was conducted by Kashiv to assess the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of ADL-018 compared to XOLAIR® in patients with Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU) or Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU) who remained symptomatic despite treatment with H1 antihistamines.

Omalizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets free IgE, is indicated for the treatment of severe allergic asthma (>6 years old), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) (>18 years old), food allergies (>1 year old), and chronic spontaneous urticaria (>12 years old). It is typically administered in a hospital or clinic setting. The clinical study achieved its primary and secondary endpoints by establishing equivalence of therapeutic endpoints and comparable safety between ADL-018 and XOLAIR®. Participants received subcutaneous doses of either 150 mg or 300 mg every four weeks for a 24-week period. A total of 600 patients were enrolled, and efficacy and safety were evaluated in 400 patients who received the confirmatory dose of 300 mg. The primary efficacy measure was the change from baseline in the weekly itch severity score (ISS7) at Week 12 between the treatment arms of ADL-018 and the reference product.

"We are pleased with the positive Phase 3 results for ADL-018, which represents an important step towards making a biosimilar to XOLAIR® available to U.S. patients," said Sean McGowan, Senior Vice President, Biosimilars and Branded Oncology at Amneal Pharmaceuticals. "Pending FDA approval, we believe this will be a key addition to our biosimilars portfolio and part of our broader strategy to commercialize six biosimilars across eight product presentations by 2027."

"This marks a positive advancement for Kashiv's growing biosimilar pipeline in addition to its current portfolio of RELEUKO® (filgrastim-ayow) and FYLNETRA® (pegfilgrastim-pbbk). We look forward to collaborating with regulatory authorities to make this treatment available to patients," said Dr. Sandeep Athalye, Chief Executive Officer at Kashiv BioSciences. "Kashiv is among the few U.S.-based companies to both manufacture and receive marketing authorization for multiple biosimilars. We remain focused on delivering cost-effective, high-quality therapies to improve patient outcomes globally, working with commercial partners such as Amneal."

A Biologics License Application (BLA) for this product is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter of 2025 by Kashiv BioSciences. Amneal holds exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for the product, pending regulatory approval.

According to IQVIA®, U.S. annual sales for XOLAIR® totaled approximately $3.9 billion for the 12 months ending April 2025. XOLAIR® is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kashiv BioSciences

Kashiv BioSciences, LLC is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company with numerous commercial and advanced clinical-stage assets. Kashiv BioSciences, LLC in the USA, and its subsidiaries in India (together "Kashiv BioSciences") operate together with robust infrastructure and highly skilled teams that provide global R&D, clinical, manufacturing, regulatory, and IP capabilities. We believe our people, partners, and shared purpose fuel our work to advance patient care and access to important medicines.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

