Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 16:51
17,080 Euro
-0,47 % -0,080
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 07:10 Uhr
82 Leser
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave strengthens credit profile with inaugural EUPP and new USPP transactions, with combined proceeds of € 125 million

Wereldhave N.V. ('Wereldhave') has signed its inaugural European Private Placement (EUPP) transaction, with Aegon Asset Management, securing a € 50 million loan with a tenor of ten years. The transaction, which settles on 27 June 2025, was agreed on competitive terms and follows multiple successful US Private Placement (USPP) transactions since 2011.

In addition, Wereldhave agreed a new USPP transaction of € 75 million, with a tenor of seven years, with an existing USPP investor to - among others - refinance its maturing notes in the second half of 2025.

Both transactions are unsecured and illustrate strong investor confidence in Wereldhave's solid operations and strong credit profile, as recently reaffirmed by the BBB stable credit rating from Fitch Ratings in May 2025.

With these transactions, Wereldhave extends the weighted average duration of its debt by almost one year on a pro forma basis.

Rabobank acted as sole placement agent on both transactions.

Dennis de Vreede, CFO of Wereldhave, commented: "This inaugural EUPP transaction marks an important step in the further diversification of our funding sources.The ten-year tenor, the new documentation format, and the addition of Aegon Asset Management as a new investor are great outcomes, in addition to the continued confidence of our USPP investors. We will keep working to further diversify our debt book and to extend our average debt maturities."

