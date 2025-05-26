Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste DEFI-Moment? Diese KI-Aktie könnte kurz vor dem Durchbruch stehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
23.05.25 | 10:58
16,520 Euro
-0,12 % -0,020
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,82016,90007:19
16,76016,84006:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2025 07:10 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave announces first joint venture, with Sofidy (Tikehau Group), acquiring shopping center Stadshart Zoetermeer in the Netherlands

Finanznachrichten News

Wereldhave and Sofidy (Tikehau Group), a leading European real estate investment and asset management firm, have partnered on the acquisition of shopping center Stadshart Zoetermeer, and parking garages, in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands, from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The asset has a total gross lettable area of approximately 59,000 m² (excluding parking). This acquisition marks Wereldhave's first joint venture and aligns fully with the company's strategy and acquisition criteria. Wereldhave will act as asset, property and leasing manager with the view to enhance the value for all stakeholders through its proficient Dutch asset management platform and by implementing its LifeCentral strategy.

The total purchase price amounts to € 150m (€ 165.6m including transaction taxes) with Wereldhave investing a 15% equity stake. The joint venture is partly (40% loan-to-value) financed through a secured green five-year loan from a leading Dutch bank. The transaction will have a positive annualized impact on Wereldhave's Direct Result Per Share (DRPS)
of € 0.04.

Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave commented: "We are proud to take this step together with Sofidy, marking the first joint venture as part of our recently reported new management agenda 2025-2027. This partnership allows us to leverage our management expertise while investing a minority stake, in line with our strategy of value creation through active asset management."

The transaction is scheduled to close at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

About shopping center Stadshart Zoetermeer
Stadshart Zoetermeer is a prime mixed-use shopping center including high street and daily-life retail, F&B operators, services, ancillary office space as well as various parking garages. The center comprises of ca. 59,000 m² GLA (excluding parkings) and is located in the city center of Zoetermeer, a growing urbanization in the heart of the Randstad, very well-connected to The Hague and Rotterdam. The center, with over 110 tenants, is anchored by a strong mix of international and national brands, including Albert Heijn, Hema, MediaMarkt, Kruidvat, Primark, JD Sports, TK Maxx, H&M, MS Mode, and more. Stadshart Zoetermeer attracts over 8 million visitors annually, making it a key retail destination in the region

About Sofidy (Tikehau Group)
Sofidy is a leading European real estate investment and asset management firm. The company manages several real estate investment funds throughout Europe mainly dedicated to retail and office properties. Approved by the AMF (the French financial markets regulator), Sofidy is wholly owned by the Tikehau Group, listed on Paris stock exchange. www.sofidy.com

Attachment

  • PR 26-5-2025 - Wereldhave announces first JV with Sofidy acquiring Stadshart Zoetermeer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a6a4fcd6-68da-4b5a-bfe1-a8d287556c39)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.