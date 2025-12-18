OpenGate Capital ("OpenGate"), a global private equity firm, completed the sale of ScioTeq, a global leader in ruggedized displays for the aviation and defense industries, to the aerospace and defense fund of global alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). OpenGate will maintain a meaningful minority position and will continue to support the company's next phase of growth.

ScioTeq has a 40-year heritage of designing and manufacturing advanced visualization and computing solutions for the aviation, defense and air traffic control markets. With sales, engineering and manufacturing locations across the world, the company specializes in rugged, high-performance display systems and mission-critical electronics that support situational awareness in the most demanding environments. Utilized by governments and industry leaders worldwide, ScioTeq delivers technology that is engineered for precision, reliability and long-term support.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone for all parties, underscoring the strong market positions and ongoing development that ScioTeq anticipates," stated Rob Gibbs, CEO of the ScioTeq Group. "Our collaboration with Tikehau Capital allows ScioTeq to access new markets and further expand its product portfolio by leveraging the industry knowledge and connections of Tikehau. With OpenGate remaining as a partner, the company will continue to benefit from valuable expertise and consistent support as it enters this continued phase of growth."

OpenGate acquired ScioTeq from TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE: TDG) in 2021 through a corporate carve-out. Under OpenGate's ownership and with support from its Operations Team, ScioTeq executed a series of strategic growth initiatives, including:

Completed the carve-out and establishment of Treality as an independent operating entity

Enhanced ScioTeq's leadership team with the addition of a CEO and Group Sales Director

Expanded the global sales organization to accelerate growth in new geographies

Advanced MicroLED and Mini LED display technologies for next-generation military applications

"Under our ownership, ScioTeq has undergone a meaningful transformation," said Andrew Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner at OpenGate Capital. "Together with the company's leadership, OpenGate strengthened ScioTeq's capabilities, expanded its global reach and advanced key technologies. This transaction reflects that progress, and with Tikehau Capital's sector expertise, ScioTeq is well positioned for continued growth. We are pleased to remain a partner in its next chapter."

About OpenGate

OpenGate is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation and growth. Headquartered in both New York and Paris, OpenGate has been building and transforming businesses since 2005. OpenGate's professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €51.1 billion of assets under management (as of 30 September 2025). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. To learn more about Tikehau, please visit www.tikehaucapital.com.

