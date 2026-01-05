Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
29/12/2025
FR0013230612
2 074
15.9117
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
30/12/2025
FR0013230612
2 827
15.9665
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
31/12/2025
FR0013230612
140
15.9000
XPAR
TOTAL
5 041
15.9421
