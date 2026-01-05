Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 29/12/2025 FR0013230612 2 074 15.9117 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/12/2025 FR0013230612 2 827 15.9665 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 31/12/2025 FR0013230612 140 15.9000 XPAR TOTAL 5 041 15.9421

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105166266/en/

Contacts:

Tikehau Capital