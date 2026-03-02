Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), a global alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the MSCI World Small Cap index, effective as of the market close of 27 February 2026, following the latest quarterly review of the constituents of MSCI indices.

The MSCI World Small Cap Index is a key benchmark for global investors seeking exposure to high-potential small-cap companies. This index captures small cap representation across 23 Developed Markets countries. With 3,811 constituents, it covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

This inclusion reflects Tikehau Capital's robust growth trajectory, strong fundamentals, and increased visibility among global investors. Inclusion in this index is expected to further expand the Group's visibility, enhance liquidity, and broaden its shareholder base globally.

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group managing €52.8 billion of assets (as of 31 December 2025). The Group has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes: credit, real assets, private equity, and capital markets strategies. Capitalizing on its strong equity base (€3.1 billion as of 31 December 2025), Tikehau Capital invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients. The Group is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 717 employees (as of 31 December 2025) across 17 offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

