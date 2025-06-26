DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE increases ESG performance: Company's own CO2 emissions reduced by 40 percent, smart meter initiative expanded

DEMIRE increases ESG performance: Company's own CO2 emissions reduced by 40 percent, smart meter initiative expanded

Langen, 26 June 2025.? DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG ("DEMIRE"; ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) made decisive progress in climate protection and sustainable corporate governance in 2024: CO2 emissions were reduced by 40 percent, ESG data collection was extended to over three quarters of the portfolio and the first green leases were implemented. Strategic development is also part of the sustainability report published today, which comprehensively documents current progress.

"We are investing in transparency and controllability - both are crucial to achieving our decarbonization goals strategically and economically," explains Frank Nickel, CEO of DEMIRE. "In doing so, we combine operational action with strategic foresight - for us, this is the key to successful transformation."

Targeted expansion of the ESG database

The integration of 14 additional properties has expanded ESG data collection to 76 percent of the portfolio. This improved database enables even more precise management of sustainability measures.

CO2 reduction & green electricity conversion

Initial technical optimizations, for example in Rostock, have already led to noticeable savings. The conversion of general electricity to green electricity is well advanced and should be completed by Q3 2025.

Strategic development despite regulatory changes

Although DEMIRE is temporarily no longer subject to CSRD reporting requirements, a comprehensive materiality analysis was carried out in 2024. CFO Tim Brückner emphasizes: "Despite regulatory relief, we continue to focus on high ESG standards - because climate protection in the portfolio is not only possible but also makes economic sense."

Company's own CO2 emissions significantly reduced

Since 2022, DEMIRE has reduced its own CO2 emissions by 40 percent by switching to green energy in the office and low-emission mobility. In 2024, the remaining emissions were 58.9 tons of CO2 - these were fully offset.

Outlook: Green leases & charging infrastructure

In 2025 DEMIRE intends to further advance the digitalization of its portfolio: smart meters are to be rolled out more widely and green leases increasingly implemented to transparently record tenant consumption. At the same time, the charging infrastructure for e-mobility will be expanded and further properties will be technically optimized. The current sustainability report was prepared in accordance with the EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR) and externally audited.

You can find the full sustainability report here: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/



