Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Tradegate
06.08.25 | 16:55
0,715 Euro
+5,93 % +0,040
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6350,68019:35
0,6450,69518:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 19:22 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Request by AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. for the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword(s): AGM/EGM / Personnel
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Request by AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. for the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting
06. Aug 2025 / 19:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Request by AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. for the convocation of an extraordinary shareholders meeting

Langen, 6 August 2025 - AEPF III 15 S.à r.l., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., requests the convocation of an extraordinary general meeting of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG with the agenda item 1 "Resolution on the removal of Supervisory Board member Markus Hofmann" and the agenda item 2 "Supervisory Board election".

With agenda item 1, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. proposes to resolve, "Markus Hofmann is removed as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of this Extraordinary General Meeting."

With agenda item 2, AEPF III 15 S.à r.l. proposes to resolve, "Dr. Matthias Prochaska, Executive Director Lapithus Management Gruppe, Luxembourg, resident in L-5359 Schuttrange, Luxembourg be elected to the Supervisory Board of the Company effective as of the end of this Extraordinary General Meeting that resolves on his discharge for the financial year ending on December 31, 2027".

The management board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG assesses the request of the convocation and prepares further steps.

Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
T: +49 6103 372 49 44
E: ir@demire.ag

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Phone +496103372490
Fax +49 6103 3724911
Email info@demire.ag
Homepage https://www.demire.ag
LEI 391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93
Listed ? DE000A0XFSF0, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Regulierter Markt, A0XFSF; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - XETRA Stock Exchange, XETRA Stock Exchange, A0XFSF; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Regulated market, A0XFSF;
Indices CDAX, Prime All Share (Performance), Prime All Share (Kursindex), Classic All Share (Performance), Classic All Share (Kursindex)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.