Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
26 June 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1816.4051 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
25 June 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
4,512
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1796.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1820.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1816.4051
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,165,841. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,165,841. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1815.7914
3,854
Chi-X Europe
1820.0000
145
BATS Trading Europe
1820.0000
513
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
7
1796.00
09:21:36
00075950537TRLO0
XLON
36
1796.00
09:21:36
00075950536TRLO0
XLON
145
1796.00
09:36:51
00075951249TRLO0
XLON
145
1806.00
09:38:46
00075951289TRLO0
XLON
170
1806.00
09:39:56
00075951320TRLO0
XLON
46
1808.00
09:43:09
00075951452TRLO0
XLON
205
1806.00
09:43:11
00075951453TRLO0
XLON
9
1808.00
09:44:02
00075951509TRLO0
XLON
170
1818.00
09:54:27
00075951776TRLO0
XLON
46
1818.00
09:55:42
00075951804TRLO0
XLON
2
1820.00
09:55:42
00075951805TRLO0
BATE
179
1820.00
09:56:06
00075951818TRLO0
BATE
165
1820.00
10:02:45
00075952086TRLO0
BATE
163
1820.00
10:15:45
00075952676TRLO0
XLON
172
1820.00
10:15:45
00075952678TRLO0
XLON
167
1820.00
10:15:45
00075952677TRLO0
BATE
145
1820.00
10:15:45
00075952675TRLO0
CHIX
156
1820.00
10:40:16
00075953967TRLO0
XLON
171
1820.00
10:40:16
00075953968TRLO0
XLON
180
1820.00
10:46:12
00075954110TRLO0
XLON
278
1820.00
10:46:12
00075954111TRLO0
XLON
151
1820.00
10:46:12
00075954112TRLO0
XLON
201
1818.00
10:46:23
00075954114TRLO0
XLON
148
1820.00
11:05:52
00075954759TRLO0
XLON
152
1820.00
11:05:52
00075954760TRLO0
XLON
27
1820.00
11:05:52
00075954761TRLO0
XLON
137
1818.00
11:12:07
00075954917TRLO0
XLON
52
1818.00
11:12:07
00075954918TRLO0
XLON
5
1818.00
11:12:07
00075954919TRLO0
XLON
164
1820.00
11:49:15
00075955965TRLO0
XLON
139
1820.00
11:49:15
00075955966TRLO0
XLON
31
1820.00
11:49:15
00075955967TRLO0
XLON
252
1816.00
11:52:00
00075956101TRLO0
XLON
1
1814.00
12:03:26
00075956619TRLO0
XLON
59
1816.00
12:03:26
00075956620TRLO0
XLON
60
1816.00
12:03:26
00075956621TRLO0
XLON
176
1814.00
12:06:48
00075956718TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916