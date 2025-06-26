Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1816.4051 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 25 June 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,512 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1796.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1820.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1816.4051

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,165,841. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,165,841. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1815.7914 3,854 Chi-X Europe 1820.0000 145 BATS Trading Europe 1820.0000 513

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7 1796.00 09:21:36 00075950537TRLO0 XLON 36 1796.00 09:21:36 00075950536TRLO0 XLON 145 1796.00 09:36:51 00075951249TRLO0 XLON 145 1806.00 09:38:46 00075951289TRLO0 XLON 170 1806.00 09:39:56 00075951320TRLO0 XLON 46 1808.00 09:43:09 00075951452TRLO0 XLON 205 1806.00 09:43:11 00075951453TRLO0 XLON 9 1808.00 09:44:02 00075951509TRLO0 XLON 170 1818.00 09:54:27 00075951776TRLO0 XLON 46 1818.00 09:55:42 00075951804TRLO0 XLON 2 1820.00 09:55:42 00075951805TRLO0 BATE 179 1820.00 09:56:06 00075951818TRLO0 BATE 165 1820.00 10:02:45 00075952086TRLO0 BATE 163 1820.00 10:15:45 00075952676TRLO0 XLON 172 1820.00 10:15:45 00075952678TRLO0 XLON 167 1820.00 10:15:45 00075952677TRLO0 BATE 145 1820.00 10:15:45 00075952675TRLO0 CHIX 156 1820.00 10:40:16 00075953967TRLO0 XLON 171 1820.00 10:40:16 00075953968TRLO0 XLON 180 1820.00 10:46:12 00075954110TRLO0 XLON 278 1820.00 10:46:12 00075954111TRLO0 XLON 151 1820.00 10:46:12 00075954112TRLO0 XLON 201 1818.00 10:46:23 00075954114TRLO0 XLON 148 1820.00 11:05:52 00075954759TRLO0 XLON 152 1820.00 11:05:52 00075954760TRLO0 XLON 27 1820.00 11:05:52 00075954761TRLO0 XLON 137 1818.00 11:12:07 00075954917TRLO0 XLON 52 1818.00 11:12:07 00075954918TRLO0 XLON 5 1818.00 11:12:07 00075954919TRLO0 XLON 164 1820.00 11:49:15 00075955965TRLO0 XLON 139 1820.00 11:49:15 00075955966TRLO0 XLON 31 1820.00 11:49:15 00075955967TRLO0 XLON 252 1816.00 11:52:00 00075956101TRLO0 XLON 1 1814.00 12:03:26 00075956619TRLO0 XLON 59 1816.00 12:03:26 00075956620TRLO0 XLON 60 1816.00 12:03:26 00075956621TRLO0 XLON 176 1814.00 12:06:48 00075956718TRLO0 XLON

