Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

26 June 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1816.4051 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

25 June 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

4,512

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1796.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1820.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1816.4051

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,165,841. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,165,841. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1815.7914

3,854

Chi-X Europe

1820.0000

145

BATS Trading Europe

1820.0000

513

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7

1796.00

09:21:36

00075950537TRLO0

XLON

36

1796.00

09:21:36

00075950536TRLO0

XLON

145

1796.00

09:36:51

00075951249TRLO0

XLON

145

1806.00

09:38:46

00075951289TRLO0

XLON

170

1806.00

09:39:56

00075951320TRLO0

XLON

46

1808.00

09:43:09

00075951452TRLO0

XLON

205

1806.00

09:43:11

00075951453TRLO0

XLON

9

1808.00

09:44:02

00075951509TRLO0

XLON

170

1818.00

09:54:27

00075951776TRLO0

XLON

46

1818.00

09:55:42

00075951804TRLO0

XLON

2

1820.00

09:55:42

00075951805TRLO0

BATE

179

1820.00

09:56:06

00075951818TRLO0

BATE

165

1820.00

10:02:45

00075952086TRLO0

BATE

163

1820.00

10:15:45

00075952676TRLO0

XLON

172

1820.00

10:15:45

00075952678TRLO0

XLON

167

1820.00

10:15:45

00075952677TRLO0

BATE

145

1820.00

10:15:45

00075952675TRLO0

CHIX

156

1820.00

10:40:16

00075953967TRLO0

XLON

171

1820.00

10:40:16

00075953968TRLO0

XLON

180

1820.00

10:46:12

00075954110TRLO0

XLON

278

1820.00

10:46:12

00075954111TRLO0

XLON

151

1820.00

10:46:12

00075954112TRLO0

XLON

201

1818.00

10:46:23

00075954114TRLO0

XLON

148

1820.00

11:05:52

00075954759TRLO0

XLON

152

1820.00

11:05:52

00075954760TRLO0

XLON

27

1820.00

11:05:52

00075954761TRLO0

XLON

137

1818.00

11:12:07

00075954917TRLO0

XLON

52

1818.00

11:12:07

00075954918TRLO0

XLON

5

1818.00

11:12:07

00075954919TRLO0

XLON

164

1820.00

11:49:15

00075955965TRLO0

XLON

139

1820.00

11:49:15

00075955966TRLO0

XLON

31

1820.00

11:49:15

00075955967TRLO0

XLON

252

1816.00

11:52:00

00075956101TRLO0

XLON

1

1814.00

12:03:26

00075956619TRLO0

XLON

59

1816.00

12:03:26

00075956620TRLO0

XLON

60

1816.00

12:03:26

00075956621TRLO0

XLON

176

1814.00

12:06:48

00075956718TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


