Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
26.06.25 | 09:59
3,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5403,76012:11
Dow Jones News
26.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             70,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             308.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             301.60p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             303.8036p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,017,141 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,029,309.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.8036

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
361               308.00      08:31:33          00075947577TRLO0      XLON 
 
983               308.00      08:31:33          00075947576TRLO0      XLON 
 
981               308.00      08:31:33          00075947575TRLO0      XLON 
 
474               308.00      08:31:39          00075947587TRLO0      XLON 
 
986               308.00      08:31:39          00075947588TRLO0      XLON 
 
840               306.60      08:35:08          00075947820TRLO0      XLON 
 
937               306.80      08:37:25          00075947916TRLO0      XLON 
 
887               307.80      08:44:52          00075948334TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                307.20      08:46:12          00075948438TRLO0      XLON 
 
866               307.20      08:46:12          00075948439TRLO0      XLON 
 
826               307.80      08:56:37          00075949121TRLO0      XLON 
 
907               307.80      08:56:37          00075949122TRLO0      XLON 
 
989               306.80      09:09:16          00075949816TRLO0      XLON 
 
884               307.00      09:12:43          00075950023TRLO0      XLON 
 
432               306.60      09:13:31          00075950042TRLO0      XLON 
 
470               306.60      09:13:31          00075950043TRLO0      XLON 
 
944               306.40      09:26:19          00075950774TRLO0      XLON 
 
942               307.20      09:55:44          00075951807TRLO0      XLON 
 
266               307.00      09:57:09          00075951904TRLO0      XLON 
 
381               307.00      09:57:09          00075951905TRLO0      XLON 
 
79                307.00      09:57:09          00075951906TRLO0      XLON 
 
425               306.60      10:05:59          00075952230TRLO0      XLON 
 
461               306.60      10:05:59          00075952231TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                307.20      10:12:42          00075952510TRLO0      XLON 
 
194               307.20      10:12:42          00075952511TRLO0      XLON 
 
999               306.00      10:30:44          00075953399TRLO0      XLON 
 
89                306.00      10:40:32          00075953975TRLO0      XLON 
 
330               306.00      10:40:32          00075953976TRLO0      XLON 
 
94                306.00      10:40:32          00075953977TRLO0      XLON 
 
65                305.40      10:40:33          00075953978TRLO0      XLON 
 
19                305.40      10:40:33          00075953979TRLO0      XLON 
 
464               305.20      10:55:44          00075954465TRLO0      XLON 
 
401               305.20      10:55:44          00075954466TRLO0      XLON 
 
896               304.60      11:37:44          00075955510TRLO0      XLON 
 
409               303.80      11:40:00          00075955626TRLO0      XLON 
 
552               303.80      11:40:00          00075955627TRLO0      XLON 
 
222               303.80      11:51:16          00075956042TRLO0      XLON 
 
524               303.80      11:51:16          00075956043TRLO0      XLON 
 
839               303.60      12:00:00          00075956430TRLO0      XLON 
 
969               303.40      12:21:51          00075957151TRLO0      XLON 
 
913               302.80      12:21:52          00075957152TRLO0      XLON 
 
844               303.00      12:34:44          00075957507TRLO0      XLON 
 
954               303.00      13:01:44          00075958524TRLO0      XLON 
 
18                303.00      13:01:44          00075958525TRLO0      XLON 
 
387               303.00      13:01:44          00075958526TRLO0      XLON 
 
80                303.00      13:01:44          00075958527TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                303.00      13:01:44          00075958528TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                303.00      13:01:44          00075958529TRLO0      XLON 
 
982               302.80      13:01:51          00075958537TRLO0      XLON 
 
865               302.80      13:05:13          00075958636TRLO0      XLON 
 
291               302.80      13:06:43          00075958697TRLO0      XLON 
 
671               302.80      13:06:43          00075958698TRLO0      XLON 
 
10000              302.60      13:07:18          00075958712TRLO0      XLON 
 
323               302.60      13:07:46          00075958724TRLO0      XLON 
 
149               302.60      13:07:46          00075958725TRLO0      XLON 
 
832               302.80      13:08:23          00075958732TRLO0      XLON 
 
965               302.80      13:13:04          00075958899TRLO0      XLON 
 
842               302.60      13:19:04          00075959138TRLO0      XLON 
 
716               302.80      13:22:58          00075959284TRLO0      XLON 
 
172               302.80      13:22:58          00075959285TRLO0      XLON 
 
901               302.80      13:24:06          00075959345TRLO0      XLON 
 
971               302.80      13:30:18          00075959650TRLO0      XLON 
 
84                302.60      14:13:00          00075961274TRLO0      XLON 
 
86                302.60      14:13:00          00075961275TRLO0      XLON 
 
88                302.60      14:13:00          00075961276TRLO0      XLON 
 
1054               302.80      14:13:27          00075961290TRLO0      XLON 
 
339               302.60      14:28:50          00075962108TRLO0      XLON 
 
508               302.60      14:28:50          00075962109TRLO0      XLON 
 
954               302.00      14:43:25          00075963370TRLO0      XLON 
 
917               302.00      14:43:25          00075963390TRLO0      XLON 
 
849               302.00      14:43:25          00075963393TRLO0      XLON 
 
340               303.00      14:59:31          00075964870TRLO0      XLON 
 
471               303.00      14:59:31          00075964872TRLO0      XLON 
 
125               303.00      15:00:01          00075964950TRLO0      XLON 
 
1122               303.00      15:00:01          00075964951TRLO0      XLON 
 
1331               303.00      15:00:11          00075964960TRLO0      XLON 
 
375               303.00      15:00:11          00075964961TRLO0      XLON 
 
395               303.00      15:00:12          00075964965TRLO0      XLON 
 
419               303.00      15:00:12          00075964966TRLO0      XLON 
 
840               302.80      15:04:06          00075965315TRLO0      XLON 
 
147               302.60      15:08:20          00075965476TRLO0      XLON 
 
624               302.60      15:08:20          00075965477TRLO0      XLON 
 
163               302.60      15:08:20          00075965478TRLO0      XLON 
 
759               302.40      15:33:28          00075967188TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                302.40      15:33:28          00075967189TRLO0      XLON 
 
1155               302.40      15:33:28          00075967190TRLO0      XLON 
 
15                302.40      15:33:28          00075967191TRLO0      XLON 
 
388               302.20      15:33:38          00075967201TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                302.20      15:33:38          00075967202TRLO0      XLON 
 
86                302.20      15:33:38          00075967203TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               301.60      15:34:29          00075967398TRLO0      XLON 
 
425               301.60      15:34:29          00075967399TRLO0      XLON 
 
524               302.20      15:39:01          00075967697TRLO0      XLON 
 
152               302.20      15:39:01          00075967698TRLO0      XLON 
 
295               302.20      15:39:01          00075967699TRLO0      XLON 
 
132               302.20      15:39:01          00075967700TRLO0      XLON 
 
150               302.20      15:39:01          00075967701TRLO0      XLON 
 
121               302.20      15:45:53          00075968245TRLO0      XLON 
 
79                302.20      15:45:53          00075968246TRLO0      XLON 
 
116               302.20      15:45:53          00075968247TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                302.20      15:45:53          00075968248TRLO0      XLON 
 
91                302.20      15:45:53          00075968249TRLO0      XLON 
 
116               302.20      15:45:53          00075968250TRLO0      XLON 
 
90                302.20      15:45:53          00075968251TRLO0      XLON 
 
28                302.20      15:45:53          00075968263TRLO0      XLON 
 
85                302.20      15:45:53          00075968264TRLO0      XLON 
 
82                302.20      15:45:53          00075968265TRLO0      XLON 
 
116               302.20      15:45:53          00075968268TRLO0      XLON 
 
78                302.20      15:45:53          00075968269TRLO0      XLON 
 
999               302.00      15:45:53          00075968277TRLO0      XLON 
 
932               302.40      16:00:32          00075969506TRLO0      XLON 
 
898               302.00      16:01:45          00075969601TRLO0      XLON 
 
835               302.00      16:02:45          00075969688TRLO0      XLON 
 
965               302.00      16:04:36          00075969804TRLO0      XLON 
 
896               302.00      16:07:55          00075970160TRLO0      XLON 
 
62                302.00      16:10:30          00075970377TRLO0      XLON 
 
862               302.00      16:10:30          00075970378TRLO0      XLON 
 
57                303.00      16:14:01          00075970705TRLO0      XLON 
 
120               303.00      16:14:01          00075970706TRLO0      XLON 
 
386               303.00      16:14:01          00075970707TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               303.20      16:19:45          00075971371TRLO0      XLON 
 
612               303.20      16:19:45          00075971372TRLO0      XLON 
 
320               303.20      16:19:45          00075971373TRLO0      XLON 
 
114               303.20      16:19:45          00075971374TRLO0      XLON 
 
137               303.20      16:19:45          00075971375TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                303.20      16:19:45          00075971376TRLO0      XLON 
 
23                303.20      16:19:45          00075971377TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393998 
EQS News ID:  2160796 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2160796&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.