WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 08:59
3,420 Euro
-2,84 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5603,76009:16
25.06.2025 09:03 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
25-Jun-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
  
 
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated 
(PCAs) 
 
  
 
1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                                 Andrew Zimmermann 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                           Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment                   Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                                 Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                                  213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of instrument        Ordinary shares of 1p each 
 
        Identification Code                          GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
b)       Nature of the transaction                       Purchase of shares 
 
                                          Price(s)     Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                      GBP2.8802     5,871 
 
                                            
 
                                            
       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                          5,871 
         
 
 
                                            
        -- Aggregated volume 
 
         
d)                                          GBP2.8802 
 
 
        -- Price 
                                            
         
 
 
                                          GBP16,909.65 
        -- Total 
 
         
                                            
 
 
                                            
 
e)       Date of the transaction                        23 June 2025 
 
f)        Place of the transaction                       London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
1          Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)       Name                              Jo-Anne Morrison 
 
2          Reason for the notification 
 
a)       Position / status                       PCA of Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial 
                                       Officer 
 
 
b)       Initial notification / amendment                Initial notification 
 
3          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)       Name                              Molten Ventures plc 
 
b)       LEI                              213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
 
4          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)       Description of financial instrument, type of instrument    Ordinary shares of 1p each 
 
        Identification Code                      GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
b)       Nature of the transaction                   Purchase of shares 
 
                                       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                   GBP2.8504       1,047 
 
                                         
 
                                         
       Aggregated information 
 
 
                                       1,047 
         
 
 
                                         
        -- Aggregated volume 
 
         
d)                                       GBP2.8504 
 
 
        -- Price 
                                         
         
 
 
                                       GBP2,984.37 
        -- Total 
 
         
                                         
 
 
                                         
 
e)       Date of the transaction                    23 June 2025 
 
f)        Place of the transaction                    London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                         +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                          cosec@molten.vc 
  
 
Deutsche Numis Securities 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker  
 
Simon Willis                     +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
Jamie Loughborough                    
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
                         +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
                           
Tom Nicholson  
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co. 
 
Public relations                   +44 (0)7970 246 725 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  393805 
EQS News ID:  2159884 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159884&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
