Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 09:59
3,540 Euro
+0,57 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
25.06.2025 09:03 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jun-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             29,843 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             299.80p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             294.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             296.2284p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,947,141 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,099,309.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 29,843

Volume weighted average price (pence): 296.2284

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
915               296.40      08:16:05          00075918121TRLO0      XLON 
 
849               295.40      08:21:12          00075918423TRLO0      XLON 
 
976               295.00      08:30:00          00075919043TRLO0      XLON 
 
57                295.00      08:40:39          00075919760TRLO0      XLON 
 
1379               295.20      08:40:39          00075919761TRLO0      XLON 
 
997               294.80      08:40:40          00075919763TRLO0      XLON 
 
300               295.20      08:49:27          00075920480TRLO0      XLON 
 
682               295.20      08:49:27          00075920481TRLO0      XLON 
 
689               295.00      08:53:00          00075920604TRLO0      XLON 
 
295               295.00      08:53:00          00075920605TRLO0      XLON 
 
906               295.00      08:53:00          00075920606TRLO0      XLON 
 
840               296.80      09:02:01          00075921410TRLO0      XLON 
 
945               296.80      09:02:01          00075921411TRLO0      XLON 
 
994               295.80      09:07:45          00075921649TRLO0      XLON 
 
901               295.20      09:15:01          00075922039TRLO0      XLON 
 
947               294.80      09:15:20          00075922048TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               295.00      09:15:20          00075922049TRLO0      XLON 
 
836               294.20      09:16:36          00075922129TRLO0      XLON 
 
77                295.00      09:28:21          00075922672TRLO0      XLON 
 
685               295.00      09:28:21          00075922673TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                295.00      09:28:22          00075922674TRLO0      XLON 
 
490               295.00      09:28:22          00075922675TRLO0      XLON 
 
1000               295.00      09:28:30          00075922697TRLO0      XLON 
 
990               296.20      09:49:10          00075923723TRLO0      XLON 
 
813               295.40      09:52:21          00075923861TRLO0      XLON 
 
896               295.00      09:52:21          00075923865TRLO0      XLON 
 
80                295.60      10:01:20          00075924256TRLO0      XLON 
 
241               295.60      10:02:25          00075924380TRLO0      XLON 
 
11                295.60      10:02:25          00075924381TRLO0      XLON 
 
1137               296.00      10:06:25          00075924590TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               296.20      10:08:12          00075924723TRLO0      XLON 
 
72                296.20      10:08:21          00075924727TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               296.20      10:09:07          00075924772TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               296.20      10:09:07          00075924773TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               296.20      10:09:07          00075924774TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               296.20      10:09:07          00075924775TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               296.20      10:09:07          00075924776TRLO0      XLON 
 
677               297.00      10:20:30          00075925214TRLO0      XLON 
 
991               297.20      10:43:51          00075926052TRLO0      XLON 
 
889               297.80      11:03:43          00075927284TRLO0      XLON 
 
836               298.40      11:14:31          00075927741TRLO0      XLON 
 
890               298.00      11:28:56          00075928259TRLO0      XLON 
 
104               298.40      11:36:40          00075928832TRLO0      XLON 
 
250               298.40      11:36:40          00075928833TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               298.40      11:36:40          00075928834TRLO0      XLON 
 
127               298.40      11:36:40          00075928835TRLO0      XLON 
 
46                299.60      11:59:16          00075929926TRLO0      XLON 
 
800               299.60      11:59:59          00075929980TRLO0      XLON 
 
134               299.60      11:59:59          00075929981TRLO0      XLON 
 
811               299.60      11:59:59          00075929982TRLO0      XLON 
 
819               299.80      12:19:55          00075930781TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393802 
EQS News ID:  2159912 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159912&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
