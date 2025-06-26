Cybersecurity and continuity of care: WALLIX consolidates its European leadership in the healthcare sector

Paris, June 26, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European Identity & Access Management (IAM) vendor and recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), offers simple, secure and sovereign solutions to evolve freely in digital and industrial environments. As cyber threats to the healthcare industry intensify, many organizations are seeking to regain control over digital access, manage external provider connections, and protect their sensitive medical data. WALLIX's recent European deployments highlight its ability to address the growing challenges faced by critical infrastructures, reinforcing its position as the European leader in identity and access cybersecurity for the healthcare sector.

The healthcare sector under pressure in the face of the cyber emergency

The healthcare sector is now among the most exposed to cyberattacks. Institutions manage large volumes of highly sensitive medical data, often hosted on complex, interconnected, and sometimes outdated systems. In this context, controlling digital identities and securing access are no longer optional-they are essential for care continuity, data protection, and compliance with both European (NIS2, GDPR, etc.) and local (HDS, etc.) regulations.

Bed shortages, increasingly complex care pathways, and the decentralization of services (including outpatient care, teleconsultations, and connected medical devices at home) have led to a significant expansion of IT and OT environments, thereby significantly increasing the attack surface. Institutions must navigate hybrid environments, often shared among public, private, and cross-border stakeholders, resulting in a proliferation of privileged accounts and a lack of centralized oversight. Adding to the challenge is a shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals, widespread shadow IT practices, and the rapid digitization of clinical tools-such as patient records, imaging systems, and medical IoT devices-which further increase healthcare institutions' exposure to targeted attacks.

Cybersecurity in service of continuity and safety of care

In this demanding context, the permanent availability of information systems is an essential condition for ensuring the quality and safety of care. WALLIX addresses these challenges by placing identity and access management at the heart of healthcare's digital resilience.

The deployment of WALLIX's solutions in several leading healthcare institutions in Europe demonstrates the relevance of its approach and its ability to adapt to diverse and highly regulated environments, for example:

The Institute of Pathology and Genetics (IPG) in Belgium, which has enhanced access traceability for its third parties remote access;

in Belgium, which has enhanced access traceability for its third parties remote access; National Health Service (NHS ) facilities in the United Kingdom, where WALLIX solutions help secure public health systems,

) facilities in the United Kingdom, where WALLIX solutions help secure public health systems, The AUSL of Reggio Emilia in Italy, a regional health authority, which has secured its 24/7 access to a large network of establishments,

in Italy, a regional health authority, which has secured its 24/7 access to a large network of establishments, The Klinikum Wahrendorff , in Germany, a reference in private psychiatry, which has structured the management of these privileged accesses in a sensitive environment,

, in Germany, a reference in private psychiatry, which has structured the management of these privileged accesses in a sensitive environment, The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), which called on WALLIX to guarantee the security and compliance of its critical infrastructure in a cross-border context.

Thanks to WALLIX's solutions, these establishments have been able to structure, trace and secure all of their identities and access to critical resources - servers, workstations, medical devices - while ensuring permanent accessibility for the healthcare teams. Jean-Noël de Galzain , CEO of WALLIX, added: "Following the example of France, where WALLIX equips nearly half of the regional hospital groups, our presence in the European hospital sector is intensifying. The recent announcement by the European Commission, which is mobilising €145.5 million to strengthen the cybersecurity of hospitals and healthcare providers, demonstrates a collective realisation: digital resilience has become essential for continuity of care.

As a European and independent champion in access and identity cybersecurity, our mission at WALLIX is clear: to offer healthcare organizations the freedom to evolve in a secure digital environment. It is by guaranteeing access control that we contribute, in concrete terms, to the availability of care for patients and to the serenity of health professionals in the exercise of their missions."

About WALLIX

Listed on Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX is a European cybersecurity publisher, a specialist in Identity & Access Management (IAM), and a leader in privileged access management (PAM). Its mission is to ensure free and secure digital interactions while defending the digital autonomy of organizations in a world of constant digitalization. Its solutions enable organizations to control identities and access across the digital journey of IT and OT/ industrial environments, combining operational efficiency, easy regulatory compliance, and an optimized user experience.

www.wallix.com LinkedIn YouTube

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah Schwartz+33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mWppZcVvZJial2twZplsZ2eZmW+SlmbIbJfHyGObk8ecnWmWyGuSbJjLZnJjmm5n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92591-0625-wallix-leader-sante-ven.pdf