WALLIX announces the appointment of Mr. Thierry Rouquet to its Board of Directors and the creation of a Committee dedicated to strategic investment projects

Paris, July 31, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a leader in cybersecurity solutions for access and identity protection in digital and industrial environments, today announces the appointment of Mr. Thierry Rouquet to its Board of Directors and the creation of a Committee dedicated to strategic investment projects, which Mr. Rouquet will chair.

Appointment of Mr. Thierry Rouquet as independent director

Approved by the shareholders' meeting of June 5, 2025, the appointment of Mr. Thierry Rouquet, aged 65, as an independent director will serve to strengthen and structure WALLIX's governance.

Mr. Thierry Rouquet boasts extensive experience in the cybersecurity sector, particularly in industrial cybersecurity, thanks to his entrepreneurial career and numerous investment operations in this sector.

Mr. Thierry Rouquet is a co-founder and member of the strategic committee of Auriga Cyber Ventures, an investment fund created in 2021 and dedicated to cybersecurity in France and Europe. He is also a partner and member of the strategic committee of Cygo Entrepreneurs, a venture studio aiming to create cybersecurity startups. He sits on the boards of directors of RazorSecure (a UK developer of rail-focused cybersecurity solutions), Egerie (a French startup specializing in cyber risk management and governance) and Greenpact, a venture studio dedicated to the environmental transition.

Backed by considerable entrepreneurial experience, Mr. Thierry Rouquet has founded and managed several technology companies. In 2003, he took over Arkoon Network Security, a French developer of cybersecurity solutions, before floating it on the stock exchange in 2007 and then selling the company to Airbus Defence & Space in 2013, which renamed it Stormshield. In 2014, he co-founded Sentryo, a startup specializing in industrial systems cybersecurity, which he sold to Cisco Systems in 2019. He then joined Cisco to lead the global business development of its IoT unit until 2023.

Creation of an Investment Approval Committee dedicated to strategic investment projects

The Investment Approval Committee's main functions are to advise the Company and issue recommendations in terms of strategic investments. This involves:

reviewing and monitoring WALLIX's strategic investment projects;

sharing the Approval Committee's position on strategic investment projects with the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has appointed the following members:

Mr. Thierry Rouquet, independent director, as Chairman of the Investment Approval Committee;

GLX Consulting, represented by Mr. Guy Lacroix, independent director;

Mr. Jean-Noël de Galzain, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WALLIX;

Mr. Amaury Rosset, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Wallix and director.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WALLIX, said: "We are delighted to welcome Thierry to the WALLIX Board of Directors. Thierry is a serial entrepreneur and an expert in cybersecurity, particularly industrial systems, which he has pioneered in Europe. After selling Sentryo to Cisco in 2019, he continued to support the industrialization and global scale-up of Cisco's offering in an area that is key to our own strategy, namely OT Security.

Boasting more than 30 years' experience in the cyber industry, Thierry will leverage his strategic and financial expertise to bolster the Group's growth. His appointment coincides with the creation of an Investment Approval Committee tasked with supporting WALLIX's strategic projects. This is a further step towards structuring the Company's governance to achieve our organic hyper-growth goals and establishing ourselves as a European leader in cybersecurity at a time of renewed market consolidation."

Next publication: H1 2025 results, October 9, 2025

