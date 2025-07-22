Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U3H | ISIN: FR0010131409 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WG
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 16:56
25,000 Euro
-1,96 % -0,500
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLIX GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLIX GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,35025,05019:22
Actusnews Wire
22.07.2025 18:53 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WALLIX obtains the Happy@Work label for the sixth consecutive year

Paris, July 22, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a leader in cybersecurity solutions for access and identity protection in digital and industrial environments, has received Happy@Work accreditation from ChooseMyCompany, a world-renowned benchmarking organization that promotes well-being at work through a major annual survey.

Employees "happy at work"

For the sixth consecutive year, WALLIX took part in the survey conducted by ChooseMyCompany in order to measure the well-being of its 250 employees. The survey was conducted through an anonymous questionnaire covering the themes of purpose, working environment, professional development, sustainability, management and recognition.

Posting a participation rate of 60%, WALLIX obtained an overall score of 4.04/5 (compared with 3.97 in 2024) and a recommendation rate of 71.9%, a clear improvement on the 61.1% achieved in 2024.

Of the six criteria evaluated by its employees, WALLIX stands out in particular for the following factors:

  • An inspiring and motivating purpose (72.8%)
  • A satisfying and caring work environment (67.9%)
  • A strong commitment to sustainable development (66.9%)
  • Effective professional development (63.7%)

WALLIX obtained Happy@Work certification for 2025 in four regions: France, Spain, Europe and World.

An award-winning CSR policy

WALLIX links its environmental, social and societal commitments to the company's performance.

As such, during the first half of 2025, WALLIX was awarded the ESG gold medal in the 2024 EthiFinance ESG Ratings campaign for the second year running, obtaining a score of 80/100 in recognition of its non-financial performance, well above the average of 52/100 for the companies surveyed in the Information Technology sector. The Group also received the Greenly silver medal for its first greenhouse gas assessment.

Amaury Rosset, Chief Financial Officer: "It gives us great satisfaction to see our commitment once again recognized by those who bring WALLIX to life on a daily basis. This recognition is a testament to the corporate culture that we have been shaping for years: a working environment based on trust, autonomy and the desire to succeed together. Our teams are fully committed to our access and identity protection mission. They are proud to contribute to a more secure digital environment and find meaning and motivation in the projects they carry out."

Next publication: H1 2025 results, October 9, 2025

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is a European leader in cybersecurity. WALLIX software has been protecting user identities and access (PAM - Privileged Access Management & IAM - Identity and Access Management) since 2003, enabling every organization, wherever it is based, to move freely and securely in a safer digital world.

The technological excellence of its solutions, as recognized by the most prestigious analyst firms, serves over 3,600 organizations across more than 100 countries with the mission of providing a simple and secure identified access service to enable users to operate securely in digital and industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and undertakes to help build a trusted European digital space.

The Company has been listed on Euronext (ALLIX) since 2015. The founders and directors are the major long-standing shareholders alongside investment structure TDH (Thierry Dassault Holding).

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville
+33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Financial press - Déborah Schwartz
+33 6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xmpxacaZZZibl3GaaZVsZ2Fla29okmjIbWbJk5RrZMuVm51klZmTmsjJZnJklmtm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93160-happy-at-work-vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.