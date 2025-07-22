WALLIX obtains the Happy@Work label for the sixth consecutive year

Paris, July 22, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a leader in cybersecurity solutions for access and identity protection in digital and industrial environments, has received Happy@Work accreditation from ChooseMyCompany, a world-renowned benchmarking organization that promotes well-being at work through a major annual survey.

Employees "happy at work"

For the sixth consecutive year, WALLIX took part in the survey conducted by ChooseMyCompany in order to measure the well-being of its 250 employees. The survey was conducted through an anonymous questionnaire covering the themes of purpose, working environment, professional development, sustainability, management and recognition.

Posting a participation rate of 60%, WALLIX obtained an overall score of 4.04/5 (compared with 3.97 in 2024) and a recommendation rate of 71.9%, a clear improvement on the 61.1% achieved in 2024.

Of the six criteria evaluated by its employees, WALLIX stands out in particular for the following factors:

An inspiring and motivating purpose (72.8%)

A satisfying and caring work environment (67.9%)

A strong commitment to sustainable development (66.9%)

Effective professional development (63.7%)

WALLIX obtained Happy@Work certification for 2025 in four regions: France, Spain, Europe and World.

An award-winning CSR policy

WALLIX links its environmental, social and societal commitments to the company's performance.

As such, during the first half of 2025, WALLIX was awarded the ESG gold medal in the 2024 EthiFinance ESG Ratings campaign for the second year running, obtaining a score of 80/100 in recognition of its non-financial performance, well above the average of 52/100 for the companies surveyed in the Information Technology sector. The Group also received the Greenly silver medal for its first greenhouse gas assessment.

Amaury Rosset, Chief Financial Officer: "It gives us great satisfaction to see our commitment once again recognized by those who bring WALLIX to life on a daily basis. This recognition is a testament to the corporate culture that we have been shaping for years: a working environment based on trust, autonomy and the desire to succeed together. Our teams are fully committed to our access and identity protection mission. They are proud to contribute to a more secure digital environment and find meaning and motivation in the projects they carry out."

Next publication: H1 2025 results, October 9, 2025

ABOUT WALLIX

WALLIX is a European leader in cybersecurity. WALLIX software has been protecting user identities and access (PAM - Privileged Access Management & IAM - Identity and Access Management) since 2003, enabling every organization, wherever it is based, to move freely and securely in a safer digital world.

The technological excellence of its solutions, as recognized by the most prestigious analyst firms, serves over 3,600 organizations across more than 100 countries with the mission of providing a simple and secure identified access service to enable users to operate securely in digital and industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and undertakes to help build a trusted European digital space.

The Company has been listed on Euronext (ALLIX) since 2015. The founders and directors are the major long-standing shareholders alongside investment structure TDH (Thierry Dassault Holding).

