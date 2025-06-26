

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco issued its scheduled trading update for the first six months of 2025. Underlying operating profit of at least 140 million pounds is expected in the first half of 2025, in line with last year. The Group expects revenue of approximately 2.4 billion pounds in the first half of 2025, 2% higher than 2024. Organic growth is anticipated to be around 2%, with acquisitions contributing 2% and currency expected to be a drag of 2%.



Anthony Kirby, Serco Group Chief Executive, said: 'Serco has delivered a strong first-half performance, with positive organic revenue growth, and good margins, despite known headwinds in immigration markets.'



For the full year, underlying operating profit guidance of around 260 million pounds is unchanged. For the year as a whole, the company increased organic revenue guidance from flat to growth of around 1%. Overall revenue guidance increased from approximately 4.8 billion pounds to approximately 4.9 billion pounds.



