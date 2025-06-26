Enersense International Oyj: Enersense installs 2.8 kilometres of cooling pipelines in a subsea cable manufacturing tower in Sweden

Enersense International Plc | Investor News | June 26, 2025 at 07:00:00 EEST

Enersense is installing nearly three kilometres of cooling pipelines in a tower used for manufacturing high-voltage subsea cables in Karlskrona, Sweden.

The high-voltage subsea cable manufactured in the tower will contribute to Sweden's electrification and energy transition. The cooling pipeline installed in the 200-metre-high tower is an essential part of the cable manufacturing process.

According to Enersense's Project Director Ville Poutiainen, the company has strong experience in similar pipeline installations.

"We are grateful to our client for their trust. It's great to bring our expertise to Sweden once again. We have built similar pipeline systems for a biomass power plant in Gothenburg and a zinc factory in Odda, Norway. However, this type of tower structure is new to us, so it's an interesting project," Poutiainen says.

According to Poutiainen, installing this type of pipeline requires installers to have a good understanding of industrial materials and skilled welders to ensure flawless joints.

"The pipelines arrive at the site in bundles and various parts, and they are pre-assembled before installation. Pre-assembly includes welding together pipeline sections and valves. After that, the preassembled parts are put together like Lego bricks to form the tower's cooling pipeline system."

The pipeline installations will be completed by the end of 2025. The project employs around 15 Enersense professionals and is included in the Q2/2025 order book of Enersense's Energy Transition business unit. The client in the project is cable machine manufacturer Maillefer, which is responsible for delivering the machinery required for subsea cable production.

About us

Enersense International Plc delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It is a lifecycle partner for customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications. The company offers projects and services across the customer asset lifecycle in Finland, Baltics and Nordics. Every day, Enersense's 2000 experts enable energy transition and reliable connections. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 425 million in 2024 and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com