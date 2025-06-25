Anzeige
WKN: A3DK8U | ISIN: LU2458332611 | Ticker-Symbol: Z45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 22:48 Uhr
Alvotech: Main Results of 2025 Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland and LUXEMBOURG, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting (the "2025 AGM") of Alvotech (the "Company") was held on June 25, 2025, at Arendt House, 41A Avenue John F. Kennedy, L-2082 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

All of the draft resolutions on the 2025 AGM agenda were approved. Notarized meeting minutes and voting results will be published on the Company's special web portal for the 2025 Annual General Meeting at:

https://investors.alvotech.com/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting-2025

Alvotech Investor Relations

Benedikt Stefansson
alvotech.ir@alvotech.com


