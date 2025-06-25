Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Its Strategic Initiatives That Catalyze Positive Change for the Benefit of Human Health and Advance Its Sustainability Impact

PASADENA, Calif., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, today released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report. Alexandria's eighth report underscores the company's groundbreaking sustainability approach and the continued execution of its consequential corporate responsibility platform, which is guided by its important mission to create and grow ecosystems to advance human health. With 10,000 known diseases and over 90% still lacking approved treatments, Alexandria's Labspace® infrastructure remains essential to enabling mission-critical life science innovation aimed at helping people live healthier, better-quality lives. The company's leadership in sustainability and operational excellence is also vital to attracting and retaining the highest-quality tenants who are leading the discovery and development of innovative new medicines that are key to addressing this massive unmet medical need.

" Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate sector over 30 years ago and has long been a leader in developing and operating high-performance laboratory buildings and Megacampus ecosystems that enable our tenants to deliver life-changing medicines and technologies, recruit and retain the best talent and also minimize their environmental footprints," said Eleni Reed, senior vice president and head of sustainability at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "We are proud to be a trusted partner to many of the world's most innovative companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Eikon Therapeutics and Lilly, and to collaborate with them to help meet their sustainability goals and promote their employees' health and well-being."

Alexandria's 2024 report details its continued advancement of its innovative strategy to reduce operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its clustered asset base through energy efficiency, electrification and alternative energy, and renewable electricity. The report also spotlights the company's steadfast work to catalyze the health and vitality of its local communities and make a tangible positive impact through its action-oriented solutions to address some of the nation's most pressing issues, including mental health and education. Notable advancements and achievements presented in the report include:

Generating 54% of its annual rental revenue from 95 properties that have achieved or are targeting LEED certification as of December 31, 2024.

Reducing operational GHG emissions intensity by 18% from 2022 to 2024, representing continued progress toward its 30% reduction target by 2030 relative to a 2022 baseline.

Winning a 2024 Nareit Sustainable Design Impact Award for the company's cutting-edge approach to utilizing alternative energy sources such as geothermal energy and wastewater heat recovery systems to reduce operational GHG emissions in key development projects in Greater Boston and Seattle.

Receiving the GRESB Green Star designation for the eighth consecutive year and an "A" disclosure score for the seventh consecutive year, signifying best-in-class transparency regarding its sustainability practices and reporting.

Continuing to pursue multipronged efforts to address the nation's complex mental health crisis, including spearheading a public-private partnership with the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health to develop biomarkers associated with factors that influence treatment outcomes for depression.

Deepening its commitment to driving educational opportunities for students and supporting STEM education with a state-of-the learning lab at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center dedicated to inspiring and training future scientists, which Alexandria designed and built out in close collaboration with Fred Hutch and which celebrated its opening in May 2025.

The full report is available on the Corporate Responsibility page of the company's website.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500®?company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. As of March 31, 2025, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $28.8 billion and an asset base in North America that includes 39.6 million RSF of operating properties and 4.0 million RSF of Class A/A+ properties undergoing construction. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A/A+ properties clustered in highly dynamic and collaborative Megacampus environments that enhance our tenants' ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

