

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Julong Holding (JLHL) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1.25 million Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, at an initial public offering price of $4.00 per share for a total offering size of approximately $5.0 million, assuming the underwriter does not exercise its option to purchase additional Class A ordinary shares. The company's Class A ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol JLHL and are expected to begin trading on June 26, 2025. The Offering is expected to close on June 27, 2025.



Julong is a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions to public utilities, commercial properties, and multifamily residential properties operating at scale in China.



